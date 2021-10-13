Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021 | Last Update : 12:15 PM IST

  Business   In Other News  13 Oct 2021  No outage due to power shortage in Delhi: Power Ministry
Business, In Other News

No outage due to power shortage in Delhi: Power Ministry

PTI
Published : Oct 13, 2021, 10:32 am IST
Updated : Oct 13, 2021, 10:32 am IST

A factsheet on power supply in Delhi showed that there was no energy deficit in the city from September 26 to October 11

The discoms in Delhi had drawn less power than made available to them, as per the data. (Representational image: PTI)
 The discoms in Delhi had drawn less power than made available to them, as per the data. (Representational image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Power Ministry on Wednesday said that there was no outage on account of power shortage in Delhi.

"As per the information received from Delhi discoms, there was no outage on account of power shortage, as the required amount of power was supplied to them," a ministry statement said.

 

It stated that the maximum demand of Delhi was 4683 MW (peak) and 101.9 MU (Energy) on 11 October, 2021.

A factsheet on power supply in Delhi showed that there was no energy deficit in the city from September 26 to October 11.

On October 11, in Delhi, 101.9 million units (MU) electricity was available against a requirement of 101.1 MU.

The energy requirement and availability was same in Delhi from September 26 to October 10.

On Monday, energy availability was higher than the requirement.

It also showed that peak power demand and peak power demand met (supply) was also remained same during the period.

The discoms in Delhi had drawn less power than made available to them, as per the data.

 

It showed that NTPC (coal) offered 15.67 MU to Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (DDL) against the allocated 19.03 MU. But the Tata Power DDL had drawn 10.77 MU which is 68.74 per cent of the energy made available to it by NTPC (coal).

Similarly, power made available by Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) and NTPC (gas) to the discoms in Delhi was more than drawn by these utilities.

The other two discoms that supply power in Delhi are BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd.

Tags: power outage, energy crisis, coal shortage, power ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the investors roundtable meeting hosted by FICCI and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), in Boston. (Photo: PTI)

UN, World Bank, IMF in need of urgent reforms: Finance Minister Sitharaman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan, via video conferencing, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

India asks for waiver of intellectual property rights rights at G20

All but one stocks on the Nifty PSU Bank gained on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/File)

Shares of PSU banks gain

The data by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the retail inflation rate last month was the lowest print since April 2021. (Photo: AP/File)

Inflation at 5-month low

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham