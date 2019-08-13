Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019 | Last Update : 12:51 PM IST

Business, In Other News

Passenger vehicle sales fall for 9 consecutive months, drop 31 pc in July

PTI
Published : Aug 13, 2019, 11:48 am IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2019, 11:48 am IST

In fact, all vehicle categories witnessed decline in sales during the month.

Domestic car sales were down 35.95 per cent at 1,22,956 units as against 1,91,979 units in July 2018.
 Domestic car sales were down 35.95 per cent at 1,22,956 units as against 1,91,979 units in July 2018.

New Delhi: Declining for the ninth consecutive month, domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales dropped 30.98 per cent to 2,00,790 units in July, from 2,90,931 units in the same period a year ago.

Domestic car sales were down 35.95 per cent at 1,22,956 units as against 1,91,979 units in July 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Tuesday.

Motorcycle sales last month declined 18.88 per cent to 9,33,996 units for the month as against 11,51,324 units in the year-ago period.

Total two-wheeler sales in July declined 16.82 per cent to 15,11,692 units compared to 18,17,406 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were down 25.71 per cent to 56,866 units in July as compared with 76,545 units in the year-ago period, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 18.71 per cent to 18,25,148 units from 22,45,223 units in July 2018, it added.

In fact, all vehicle categories witnessed decline in sales during the month.

Tags: passenger vehicle, siam, car sales, revenue
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Ambani on Monday announced the roll-out of Jio Fiber from September 5, promising free voice calls for life from landlines. (Photo: AFP)

Jio's First Day First Show scare, multiplex players express confidence in theatre biz

Allianz Real Estate, acting on behalf of several Allianz companies, has committed USD 150 million to a closed-end office development platform managed by the Godrej Group, Munich-based Allianz group said in a statement. (Photo: Representational)

Allianz to invest USD 150 mn in office development platform managed by Godrej

India's agriculture sector is advancing steadily towards its digital transformation and the startup ecosystem is playing a critical role here, bringing innovation and disruption in much-needed areas, Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh said. (Photo: Representational: Pexels)

Over 450 agri-tech startups receive USD 248 mn funding in H1 2019: Nasscom

Forex traders said the strength of the US dollar against other overseas currencies and unabated foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.

Rupee falls 38 paise; touches 71 level against US dollar

MOST POPULAR

1

Jio's First Day First Show scare, multiplex players express confidence in theatre biz

2

Infinix Hot 7 review: Perfectly hot to handle!

3

Apple’s worst iPhone fears coming true

4

Janhvi Kapoor remembers mom Sridevi on her birth anniversary; see post

5

Beware! Photos clicked on modern cameras might be held for ransom by attackers

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham