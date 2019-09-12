Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 | Last Update : 03:19 PM IST

Business, In Other News

Free travel insurance of Rs 25 lakh each for passengers on board Del-Lucknow Tejas

PTI
Published : Sep 12, 2019, 2:44 pm IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2019, 2:44 pm IST

This is for the first time that IRCTC will be fully in charge of train services.

Passengers of IRCTC's Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express to get free Rs 25 lakh rail travel insurance. The passengers of this train will also be given the facility of using retiring rooms at Lucknow junction station and executive lounge at New Delhi Railway station and lounge for meetings on demand, a document enumerating the operational details of the train said.
 Passengers of IRCTC's Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express to get free Rs 25 lakh rail travel insurance. The passengers of this train will also be given the facility of using retiring rooms at Lucknow junction station and executive lounge at New Delhi Railway station and lounge for meetings on demand, a document enumerating the operational details of the train said.

New Delhi: Free rail travel insurance of Rs 25 lakh each, luggage pick and drop service, exclusive lounges to relax and taxi and hotel bookings - IRCTC is offering passengers on board its Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express a host of services, albeit at a cost, as part of its efforts to promote its first train next month.

This is for the first time that IRCTC will be fully in charge of train services. Bringing in private train operators to provide world-class passenger service was a proposal mooted by the railways in its 100-day agenda as part of its move to hand over certain trains to private operators.

"Passengers of IRCTC's Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express to get free Rs 25 lakh rail travel insurance. The passengers of this train will also be given the facility of using retiring rooms at Lucknow junction station and executive lounge at New Delhi Railway station and lounge for meetings on demand," a document enumerating the operational details of the train said.

No concessions, privileges or duty passes will be allowed on these trains. Also, children above the age of 5 will be charged full fare.

"There will be no facility of tatkal quota. Five seats each will be reserved for foreign tourists in Executive Class and AC Chair car," it said. The document also said that the fares of the train will be dynamic and will be competitive as against taxi, bus and flight fares on the same route. Fares will be decided based on peak or lean season, festival season and according to demand, it said.

Unlike the 120 day advance booking allowed across the railway network, IRCTC's train will allow such booking 60 days prior to day of journey.

The train will also have a chair car which will give passengers the opportunity to book group tickets on first-cum- first serve basis. For group bookings 78 seats in one AC chair car will be available and have to be booked at least three days in advance from date of journey. This facility will be available online.

Free tea and coffee will on offer through vending machines and water will be provided through RO machines for passengers on demand. Just like in flights, meals will be served by on board service staff by trolleys.

Another unique facility which will only be available for passengers on board IRCTC'S Tejas trains will be the service of pick up and drop of passenger luggage, the logistics of which is still being drafted by the railway subsidiary. "IRCTC is planning a scheme whereby it will ferry the luggage of passengers from their homes to their seats and from the seat to their destination on a payment basis. For this, discussions are underway with service providers. This is to ensure that passengers can travel without being concerned about their luggage. All the luggage will be insured," the document said.

A similar system is followed in Japan for their Shinkansen trains in which passengers travel without any on board luggage which are picked up by service providers and left at the destination of their choice, enabling the travellers to travel hassle free. The train is likely to depart from Delhi at 4:30 pm and reach Lucknow at 10:45 pm and on its return journey, it will depart at 6:10 am and reach the Capital at 12:25 pm. The train will run six days a week, except Tuesdays. However, the timings are yet to be finalised.

Tags: delhi-lucknow tejas express, irctc, rail travel insurance
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

The bankers are on board and

Govt to release norms for foreign exchange loans to exporters at affordable rates

Delhi's onion requirement is 350 tonnes per day, while the NCR requirement is 650 tonnes per day.

Centre asks Delhi govt to sell onion via ration shops

Analysts said fall in crude oil futures is mostly in tune with a weak trend in domestic markets where it slipped on profit-booking by speculators.

Crude oil futures fall on low demand

A litre of petrol now costs Rs 71.82 a litre in Delhi, Rs 77.50 in Mumbai, Rs 74.63 in Chennai, Rs 74.21in Bengaluru and Rs 74.49 in Kolkata.

Petrol price up by 7 paise, diesel by Rs 5 paise across major cities

MOST POPULAR

1

Telangana: 2 goats 'arrested' for grazing on saplings, owner fined

2

Petrol price up by 7 paise, diesel by Rs 5 paise across major cities

3

Deepika Padukone wears Sabyasachi saree as she heads to Lalbaugcha Raja

4

Sad news as iPhone 11 to launch in India after global debut

5

Two reasons that make iPhone 11 better than every Android flagship

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Wednesday, Bollywood and TV celebs like Saqib Saleem, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gautam Gulati, Surveen Chawla and others came together to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' at the star-studded screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town & TV celebs watch Ayushmann-Nushrat's Dream Girl at screening

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham