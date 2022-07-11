Two new IndiGo aircrafts to have Recaro Seat BL3710

The low-cost airline will be the first to feature the bestselling economy class seat in the Indian sub-continent

The BL3710 economy class seat will be installed on 75 Airbus aircraft starting from January next year. (Representational image: AFP)

Kolkata: The Recaro Aircraft Seating (Recaro) BL3710 has been selected to outfit IndiGo’s brand-new A320neo and A321neo aircrafts. The low-cost airline will be the first to feature the bestselling economy class seat in the Indian sub-continent.

The BL3710 economy class seat will be installed on 75 Airbus aircraft starting from January next year. Headquartered in Schwaebisch Hall, Germany, Recaro Aircraft Seating is a global supplier of premium aircraft seats for airlines and OEMs.

Recaro Aircraft Seating CEO Dr. Mark Hiller said on Monday, “Our new partnership with IndiGo demonstrates our commitment to not only building a distinct product with a sustainable lifecycle, but also our comprehensive approach to customer service. The BL3710 is an excellent product that will serve both IndiGo and its passengers for many years.”

A Red Dot Design Award winner and iF Design Award winner, the BL3710 was specifically created for short and medium-haul flights. The combination of the ergonomic design and weight of less than 10kg per pax has made the economy class seat a bestseller since it first entered the market in 2019.

IndiGo Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar said, “As we expand our network, domestically and internationally to cater to the travel demand, the comfortable seats will be key to upgrading the customer experience onboard IndiGo.”