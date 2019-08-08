Thursday, Aug 08, 2019 | Last Update : 09:52 AM IST

Business, In Other News

India to relax rules for entry into fuel retail sector: source

REUTERS
Published : Aug 8, 2019, 9:25 am IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2019, 9:25 am IST

Govt panel has recommended allowing marketing rights for sale of gasoil and aviation fuel with a net worth of 2.5 bn rupees.

India’s oil ministry did not respond to an email seeking comment.
 India’s oil ministry did not respond to an email seeking comment.

New Delhi: India is set to relax rules for setting up fuel stations after almost two decades, in a move expected to allow companies like Saudi Aramco, Total and Trafigura to gain a foothold in a sector dominated by state-run entities.

The new rules - suggested by an expert panel - mirror those in developed nations like the United States and Britain, and would allow convenience stores, shopping malls and hypermarkets to sell fuels if they are eligible, said an oil ministry source.

The government panel has recommended allowing marketing rights for sale of gasoil, gasoline and aviation fuel to companies with a net worth of 2.5 billion rupees.

India, where fuel demand is expected to rise in the coming years, has turned into a lucrative market after the government removed controls on retail pricing of gasoline and gasoil.

Global players, however, faced difficulties in getting a foothold as they need to commit investment of 20 billion rupees (USD 272 million) in India’s oil and gas sector to get fuel marketing rights.

The cabinet is expected to approve the proposal in four to six weeks, said the source, who declined to be named because they are not authorised to speak to media.

India’s oil ministry did not respond to an email seeking comment.

DIFFICULT TO SURVIVE

India has emerged as a key driver of global oil demand. The International Energy Agency expects the South Asian nation to account for a quarter of global energy use by 2040.

Companies including Reliance Industries, RoyalDutch Shell and Nayara Energy, part owned by Russian oil major Rosneft account for about 10 per cent of the 64,625 fuel stations in the country, according to data posted on the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

“For a new player it is very difficult to survive as the most of the ROs (retail outlets) are owned by state-run companies. We want to provide enabling environment to have greater competition,” said the source.

The new rules will help trader Trafigura’s downstream arm Puma Energy, which had applied for a license last year to sell auto fuels in India.

Subsidiaries and joint ventures of companies with existing fuel retailing licenses need to apply again for the marketing rights, according to the panel’s suggestions.

This would mean the joint venture of Reliance Industries and BP announced on Tuesday will need a license from the government to start fuel retailing in the country.

The new rules would also allow companies to directly sell fuel to industries without setting up retail fuel stations.

Companies must set up 5 per cent of proposed retails outlets in rural areas within seven months of winning authorisation, the panel recommends.

Tags: petroleum product, fuel retail sector, saudi aramco, gasoline, aviation fuel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

The auto sector contributes more than 7 per cent of India’s GDP, is facing one of its worst downturns.

Indian auto executives seek tax cuts, easier finance access to revive sales: sources

The significant change with the announcement of the recent Central Monitoring System, allows the Government to automate their surveillance requests without manual intervention of telecom operators. (Representational Image)

You are now in a Black Mirror episode

LufthansaNew flight will form a direct connection between India’s Silicon Valley and Europe’s first and only 5-Star airport, voted ‘Best Airport in Europe’ 12 times in 14 years. (Photo: AP)

Lufthansa to launch new flight between Bengaluru and Munich

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI cuts rate 0.35 per cent, EMIs set to fall

MOST POPULAR

1

Top Apple iPhones get massive discounts in India

2

Apple watch retains top-selling wearable title with 5.7 million shipments

3

Vivo S1 review- Jack of all trades

4

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' budget for dream home will leave you awestruck

5

Apple iPhone XR gets massive discount in limited time sale; grab it now

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham