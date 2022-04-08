Friday, Apr 08, 2022 | Last Update : 03:23 PM IST

  Business   In Other News  08 Apr 2022  Qantas to start first Sydney-Bengaluru flight from September
Business, In Other News

Qantas to start first Sydney-Bengaluru flight from September

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Apr 8, 2022, 12:57 pm IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2022, 12:57 pm IST

Qantas will operate four weekly return flights between Kempegowda International Airport and Sydney’s Kingsford Smith International Airport

These are the first direct flights between Australia and south India by any airline, cutting almost three hours off the current fastest trip between Bengaluru and Sydney. (Representational image: DC)
 These are the first direct flights between Australia and south India by any airline, cutting almost three hours off the current fastest trip between Bengaluru and Sydney. (Representational image: DC)

Kolkata: For the first time, Australia’s national airline Qantas will fly non-stop from Bengaluru to Sydney from September 14. It is also finalising a codeshare partnership with IndiGo to make travel between India and Australia easier.

Qantas will operate four weekly return flights between Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and Sydney’s Kingsford Smith International Airport with its widebody Airbus A330 aircraft.

 

These are the first direct flights between Australia and southern India by any airline, cutting almost three hours off the current fastest trip between Bengaluru and Sydney. Sydney-Bengaluru flights' tickets go on sale today starting from ₹78,380 return.

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said demand for direct flights between Australia and India had grown steadily since both countries reopened their borders.

He underlined, “For the first time southern India will have a direct connection to Australia, which will make travel between the two countries more convenient and much faster for customers. The signing of the Australia-India free trade agreement will also drive travel demand as trade and investment links expand between Australia and India’s population of more than one billion people. Our new direct flights from Bengaluru to Sydney, combined with the proposed codeshare with IndiGo, have the potential to reshape the way many people travel between Australia and India.”

 

Besides, Qantas will continue to operate up to five flights a week between Melbourne and Delhi, making it the only airline offering direct flights between both northern and southern India and Australia.

The passengers are also set to benefit from improved one-stop access to Sydney from more than 50 Indian cities, as part of a proposed codeshare agreement between Qantas and IndiGo. Once finalised, they will have more convenient access from not only the major Indian cities, but many popular regional cities such as Pune and Goa.

The proposed codeshare agreement will enable seamless connections via Bengaluru, Delhi, or Singapore into Australia’s largest capital cities.

 

As part of the proposed agreement, customers who join the Qantas Frequent Flyer program will be able to earn and redeem points on connecting IndiGo flights (QF code only) and IndiGo will recognise Qantas Frequent Flyer benefits for tiered members (Silver, Gold, Platinum and Platinum One) including priority check-in, additional baggage allowance and priority baggage.

Qantas customers travelling on IndiGo will enjoy the same baggage allowance for the entire journey as well as complimentary food and drinks. The partnership will extend to Jetstar customers who will be able to book connecting flights on IndiGo services through its Jetstar Connect platform on jetstar.com, currently intended to start from late April. IndiGo will introduce reciprocal benefits for its customers to connect on Qantas and Jetstar in the future.

 

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta, “We are pleased to announce our proposed codeshare partnership with Australia’s flag carrier, Qantas Airways under Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement. Once finalised, this new partnership will enable the Qantas customers to fly to more than 50 unique cities on IndiGo via Bengaluru, Delhi, and Singapore with the access of 41, 33, and 6 destinations per station respectively.”

Tags: kempegowda international airport, direct flight service

Latest From Business

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (PTI Photo)

RBI leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4%

The conglomerate's launch of Tata Neu comes at a time when e-commerce has grown exponentially in India with the coronavirus pandemic accelerating online purchases of products. (Representational Image/ Pexels)

Tata group launches super app Tata Neu

Petrol and diesel in Delhi now cost Rs 104.61 and Rs 95.87 per litre respectively (PTI)

Another hike in fuel prices; Petrol up by Rs 9.20 after 13 revisions in 15 days

This is the 12th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase stands at Rs 8.40 per litre

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham