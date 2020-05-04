Monday, May 04, 2020 | Last Update : 05:10 PM IST

41st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

42,670

49

Recovered

11,775

217

Deaths

1,395

5

Maharashtra129742115548 Gujarat54281042290 Delhi4549136264 Tamil Nadu3023137930 Rajasthan3009135675 Madhya Pradesh2837798156 Uttar Pradesh264575443 Andhra Pradesh158348833 Punjab110211721 Telangana108254529 West Bengal96315150 Jammu and Kashmir7012878 Karnataka61429325 Bihar5171174 Kerala5004014 Haryana4422455 Odisha163611 Jharkhand115273 Chandigarh97191 Uttarakhand60391 Chhatisgarh57360 Assam43331 Himachal Pradesh40342 Tripura1620 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry1260 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Business, In Other News

Petrol and diesel sales shrink in April; demand expected to pick up this month

PTI
Published : May 4, 2020, 4:11 pm IST
Updated : May 4, 2020, 4:11 pm IST

The demand is expected to further pick up as more areas were opened up on Monday

Petrol sales down 61%, diesel 56.5% in April. (PTI Photo)
  Petrol sales down 61%, diesel 56.5% in April. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India's fuel consumption slumped by close to 70 percent in April as all petroleum products except LPG saw massive demand erosion following a nationwide lockdown halted economic activity and travel.

But demand has shown signs of pick up in the last 10 days of April after the government allowed resumption of economic activity beyond the urban municipal limit, industry data showed.

The demand is expected to further pick up as more areas were opened up on Monday.

According to provisional industry data, petrol sales by public sector firms were down 64 percent in the first half of April but ended the month with a 61 percent fall after some up trend in the second half. Similarly, diesel sales slumped 61 percent in the first half but ended with 56.5 percent lower sales for the month.

Overall, petrol sales came in at around 8,70,000 tonnes in April, down from 2.23 million tonnes in the same month a year back. Diesel consumption was down to 2.84 million tonnes from 6.56 million tonnes in April 2019.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) consumption collapsed by 91.5 percent as most airlines have stopped flying.

The only fuel that showed growth was LPG as the government dole of free cooking gas cylinders to poor households fired up consumption by 12 percent to 2.11 million tonnes in April, the data showed.

Overall the decline in petroleum product sales was about 70 percent.

 

The data pertains to sales made by three public sector (PSU) oil marketing companies.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in a Facebook talk on mitigating challenges in times of Covid-19, said globally oil demand has evaporated due to lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. "This is an unprecedented situation in the energy sector. Such a situation hasn't been witnessed ever before".

"India has also seen petrol, diesel and ATF demand crashing. Overall demand has fallen by about 70 percent," he said.

He, however, said there has been a pick up after economic activity was allowed in rural areas in the later half of April.

And from Monday, more areas have been opened and work resuming at a lot of offices and factories. "We will see a pick up (in demand)," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown beginning 25 March, shutting offices and factories, barring those involved in essential services. Also, flights were suspended, trains stopped plying, vehicles went off the road and cargo movement stopped as most people were asked to stay home to help check the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown was first extended till 3 May and now till 17 May.

But the government had allowed trucks to ply as well as farmers and industries in rural areas to resume operations after 20 April.

From Monday, restrictions were further eased, allowing offices to reopen with reduced attendance. Cabs and buses have even been allowed in areas that have seen a lesser number of COVID-19 cases, called the Green Zone. Also, some restrictions on e-commerce companies have been lifted, all of which will add to fuel consumption.

Tags: atf, coronavirus, coronavirus outbreak, coronavirus pandemic, covid-19, crude oil, diesel, fuel, fuel consumption, fuel demand, fuel sales, government, lockdown, lpg, nationwide lockdown, oil, oil marketing companies, petrol, shutdown
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From Business

Auto stocks plunged nearly 12 percent. (PTI Photo)

Auto stocks slump nearly 12% as automakers score nil domestic sales in April

Sebi said that entities providing capital and debt market services will continue to remain operational during the nationwide lockdown. (PTI Photo)

Capital, debt market service providers to remain operational during lockdown: SEBI

Sensex nosedives over 1,500 point. (PTI Photo)

Sensex down over 1,500 points, Nifty plunges below 9,500-level

Bajaj Auto reports zero sales in domestic market in April. (PTI Photo)

Bajaj Auto announces zero sales in April

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Unimpressed by online classes, US students of Brown, Cornell, Columbia, other varsities want money back

2

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

3

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

4

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

5

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham