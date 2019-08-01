Thursday, Aug 01, 2019 | Last Update : 01:28 PM IST

Non-subsidised cooking gas price cut by Rs 62.50 per cylinder

Quota of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each at subsidised rates, will now cost Rs 574.50.

The price of non-subsidised LPG cylinder has come down by Rs 163.00 per cylinder cumulatively in two months.
New Delhi: Non-subsidised cooking gas (LPG) price was on Wednesday cut by Rs 62.50 per cylinder on softening international rates.

Non-subsidised or market priced LPG, which consumers buy after exhausting their quota of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each at subsidised rates, will now cost Rs 574.50 with effect from midnight tonight, IOC said in a statement.

"It may be noted that the price of non-subsidised LPG was reduced by Rs 100.50/cylinder earlier in July 2019 also. Considering this, the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinder has come down by Rs 163.00 per cylinder cumulatively in two months," it said.

