NS Vishwanathan given 1 year extension as Deputy Governor of RBI

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published : Jul 1, 2019, 2:47 pm IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2019, 3:19 pm IST

Previously NS Vishwanathan was appointed as RBI Deputy Governor on July 4, 2016 for a period of three years.

 NS Vishwanathan. (Photo: File | rbi.org.in)

Mumbai: NS Vishwanathan was on Monday re-appointed as deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for one more year, an official order said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved re-appointment of Vishwanathan as the deputy governor for a period of one more year with effect from July 4 this year, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

His existing tenure was to end Wednesday, July 3.

Vishwanathan is one of the three deputy governors, besides B P Kanungo and M K Jain, working at the central bank.

Viral Acharya had last month resigned from the post of deputy governor, RBI.

Acharya, a New York University economics professor who once called himself the 'poor man's Raghuram Rajan', resigned six months before the scheduled end of his three-year term.

