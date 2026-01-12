How to Plan Your Finances for 2026 and Use Credit Cards to Optimise Spending

As 2026 approaches, financial planning becomes less about restricting yourself and more about optimising how you spend. One of the easiest ways to begin is by using a credit card strategically. If picked smartly, the right card will be able to turn everyday spending into reward points, travel benefits, lifestyle privileges, and long-term savings without changing your spending habits.

IDFC FIRST Bank has a range of cards catering to multiple financial profiles. Knowing how each card rewards your spending helps you plan smarter, not harder, for 2026.

Step 1: Understand how to use credit cards to your advantage

Credit cards are tools; the more you understand the tool, the more value you create. Rather than using them simply for convenience, align them with your 2026 financial goals.

This includes:

• Building an emergency cushion by leveraging interest-free periods

• Earning reward points on expenses you already need to meet

• Gaining lifestyle benefits without extra expenditure

• Availing protection benefits such as purchase and travel insurance

But to optimise spending, you need to know which credit card gives which reward benefit.

Step 2: Understand reward points to the exact specification

Here is a clear, card-wise breakdown of how many rewards points you earn based on the type of spending:

1. Rewards Credit Cards

The FIRST Select, Wealth, Classic, and Millennia Credit Cards are ideal for big spenders and come with no joining and no annual fees.

• 3X reward points on eligible spends up to ₹20,000 per month.

• 10X reward points on incremental spends over ₹20,000 and on birthday spends. Insurance

and utility transactions will not be counted towards the 10X spends milestone.

• 1X reward point per ₹150 on utilities and insurance.

• 3X reward points on rent, government payments, education expenses, and wallet loads.

• Rewards points do not expire as long as the card remains active.

• Why this matters in financial planning:

High spenders will be able to accumulate significant month-to-month reward value, which

can make the these credit cards strong long-term rewards optimisers.

2. Ashva Credit Card

The Ashva Credit Card, a premium variant of the metal credit card is best for those who need elevated rewards without going fully premium. It offers:

• 5X reward points on spends of up to ₹20,000.

• 10X reward points beyond ₹20,000 and on birthdays. Insurance and utility transactions will

not be counted towards the 10X spends milestone.

• 3X points on rent, government payments, education expenses, and wallet loads.

• 1X on utilities and insurance.

• Rewards points do not expire as long as the card remains active.

• The reward program is not applicable to fuel, Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI)

transactions, and cash withdrawals.

Why this matters:

This even fetches higher base rewards for moderate monthly spending compared to most cards in the market. Additionally, 1% forex markup ensures your international spends stay rewarding and worry-free.

3. Mayura Credit Card

An excellent choice if you're a frequent traveller or big online spender. It offers:

• 5X reward points on spends up to ₹20,000.

• 10X on spends above ₹20,000 & birthday spends. Insurance and utility transactions will not

be counted towards the 10X spends milestone.

• 30 bonus points per ₹150 on flight bookings via the IDFC FIRST Bank app.

• 50 bonus points per ₹150 on hotel bookings, via the IDFC FIRST Bank app.

• Rewards points do not expire as long as the card remains active.

• High redemption value for travel-related purposes.

• Zero Forex markup fee, ensures your international spends stay rewarding and worry-free.

Why this matters:

If travelling is part of your 2026 plan, this card offers significant value.

Step 3: Map your goals in 2026 to the right credit card

If your aim is:

• Maximising savings and returns: Wealth Credit Card or Mayura.

• Balanced day-to-day expenditure optimisation: Select Credit Card.

• Travel value enhancement: Mayura or Ashva.

• Building credit while earning rewards: Millenia or Classic.

For most users, the smartest strategy is using more than one card based on the category, ensuring every rupee earns the highest possible reward.

To get started, begin your journey with the credit card application option on IDFC FIRST Bank’s website.

Conclusion

Planning your finances for 2026 becomes simpler when you use credit cards intentionally. By choosing a card that aligns with your lifestyle, whether it's the high-value Wealth Credit Card, the balanced Select Credit Card, or the travel-focused Mayura, you transform routine spending into meaningful financial progress.

Reward points, protection benefits, interest-free periods, and lifestyle perks work together to help you optimise every transaction. With a thoughtful approach and the right IDFC FIRST Bank credit card, 2026 can be your most financially efficient year yet.