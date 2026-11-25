New Delhi: Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn on Wednesday alleged that a certain vendor in India has failed to meet agreed contractual obligations.

BCD Emprassa, a vendor of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), has reportedly moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover alleged dues of around USD 15 million from the company.

"Foxconn clarifies that the dispute arises from the supplier's failure to meet agreed contractual requirements and quality standards. Despite repeated requests for corrective action, the outstanding issues remain unresolved," the company said.

BCD Emprassa has reportedly filed a claim regarding 700 residential units for female employees working at its Bengaluru facility.

Foxconn said that as the matter is now subject to legal proceedings, the company will take appropriate steps to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests through the legal process and will refrain from commenting further on the specifics of the case.

"Foxconn values its long-standing relationships with its suppliers and remains committed to conducting business in good faith, respecting contractual commitments, and fostering mutually beneficial partnerships," the company said.