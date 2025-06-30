Fabric of Progress - A Decade of Innovation, Inclusion and Identity

Bharat’s textile story today stretches far beyond traditional threads, spanning from cotton fields to carbon fibre, from handlooms to high-performance technical textiles. At the grassroots, the government has extended unprecedented support to natural fibres. With the new Mission for Cotton Productivity, India aims to increase cotton production from 5.70 to 7.70 MMT and productivity from 439 to 612 kg/hectare by 2030. At present, cotton holds 3.16% and Kasturi Cotton holds just 1% of the global cotton export market. Under the Mission for Cotton Productivity, our goal is to position it as 10% of premium global cotton exports by 2030. Cotton procurement by the Cotton Corporation of India has risen 338 percent in the last 11 years, while Minimum Support Prices for both medium and long staple cotton have more than doubled, delivering direct gains to farmers. Silk production is up by over 58 percent. Even jute, once a declining segment, has seen renewed momentum. Jute exports have more than doubled from ₹1,470 crore in 2014 to over ₹3,000 crore in 2024 driven by a surge in demand for diversified jute products, whose exports have more than tripled over the decade.

As Bharat strengthens its roots in natural fibres, it is also reaching decisively toward the future. The Production Linked Incentive Scheme, with ₹10,683 crore in outlay and over 3 lakh jobs created, has helped position Bharat as a global producer of PPE kits. The technical textile market, once virtually non-existent in exports and modest in scale, has surged to an estimated $26 billion in 2025. From negligible exports, Bharat now records $3 billion in outbound trade. From Agrotech and Meditech, Bharat is making decisive strides across all twelve verticals of technical textiles by positioning itself as a rising global leader in this high-value, innovation-driven domain.

Seven PM MITRA Parks are being developed as integrated plug and play, one stop solution textile hubs bringing together the entire value chain from fibre to fashion. Together, they are expected to draw ₹70,000 crore in investment and generate more than 22 lakh jobs, with ₹22,000 crore already committed. Apart from PM MITRA Parks, 50 textile parks have been developed under the Scheme for Integrated Textiles Parks, attracting ₹15,000 crore investment and creating 1.3 lakh jobs.

From the cotton farmer to the carbon fibre innovator, the Modi government is quietly rewriting the script. From agriculture to aerospace, Bharat’s textile transformation is stitching together the fabric of a truly Viksit Bharat.

From Farm to Future, R&D Fuels Bharat’s Green Textile Economy

Research and innovation were long the blind spots of Bharat’s textile sector. Under previous governments, the industry remained tethered to conventional fibres, with little effort to modernise or lead in sustainability. The Modi government has reversed this inertia by placing R&D at the core of its textile strategy and backing the exploration of next-generation fibres that blend environmental responsibility with global competitiveness. Since 2020, under National Technical Textile Mission 168 research projects worth ₹509 crore have been approved, signalling a decisive shift from neglect to strategic investment.

With a target to double the sector’s value to 350 billion dollars by 2030, sustainability is no longer an afterthought. This comes at a critical time. As fast fashion gains momentum, it is expected to grow into a $50-$60 billion market by 2030. With that, it brings a surge in textile waste driven by quick-changing trends. In response, Bharat has moved swiftly to build a circular and sustainable economy. Panipat has emerged as the world’s largest hub for pre and post-consumer textile recycling, anchoring Bharat’s leadership in sustainable manufacturing. Today, it is the world’s second- largest producer of recycled fibre, converting over 40 billion plastic bottles annually. Over 90 percent of PET bottles are recycled, among the highest rates globally. To further strengthen sustainable practices, six projects have been approved under the Integrated Processing Development Scheme to promote Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems and Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs).

This momentum is feeding into the broader bio economy, which contributes 4.25 percent to the national GDP. It is valued at 165.7 billion dollars and projected to nearly double in the coming years. A key pillar of this transformation is the rise of alternative fibres. Ramie, Milkweed, Flax, Sisal are natural materials that are both high-performance and climate-friendly. Milkweed, once considered agricultural weed, is now being refined into insulation-grade textile for high-end use.

By fusing biotechnology with traditional wisdom and scaling research investments, the Modi government is reshaping Bharat’s textile future. One that strengthens rural livelihoods, leads in sustainability, and aligns with Atmanirbhar Bharat.