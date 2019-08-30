Fiscal deficit crosses 77 pc of budgeted target in first 4 months of 2019-20

The government has set a fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cnet for 2019-20, same as 2018-19.

New Delhi: Fiscal deficit in the four months through July stood at 5.48 trillion rupees (USD 76.65 billion), or 77.8 per cent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.

Net tax receipts in the first four months of the fiscal year were 3.39 trillion rupees, while total expenditure was 9.47 trillion rupees, government data showed.

