Friday, Aug 30, 2019 | Last Update : 05:58 PM IST

Business, Economy

Fiscal deficit crosses 77 pc of budgeted target in first 4 months of 2019-20

REUTERS
Published : Aug 30, 2019, 4:23 pm IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2019, 4:25 pm IST

The government has set a fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cnet for 2019-20, same as 2018-19.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: ANI)
 Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Fiscal deficit in the four months through July stood at 5.48 trillion rupees (USD 76.65 billion), or 77.8 per cent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.

Net tax receipts in the first four months of the fiscal year were 3.39 trillion rupees, while total expenditure was 9.47 trillion rupees, government data showed.

The government has set a fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cnet for 2019-20, same as 2018-19.

Tags: fiscal deficit, gdp growth, nirmala sitharaman, economy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: File)

From 27 to 12, Finance Minister announces mega PSU bank mergers

Market sentiment also turned positive tracking firm cues from global markets, traders said.

Sensex spurts 264 points; FMCG, metal stocks rally

Globally, gold was trading lower at USD 1,526.80 an ounce in New York, while silver was up at USD 18.52 an ounce.

Gold slips below Rs 40,000, falls Rs 500

The products -- Suvidha Plus Home Loan and Suvidha Plus Auto Loan -- will be benchmarked to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) repo rate and will be available to customers with effect from September 10.

IDBI Bank launches repo-linked home, auto loans

MOST POPULAR

1

Claw SM100 Review- Crisp! Clean! Comfortable!

2

Sound One Drum review: Durable, sturdy but over-priced

3

Anand Mahindra, Rijiju laud Naga Women Battalion drawing Bolero from ditch; see video

4

Smart ways to use your credit card for a high credit score

5

61-feet high, India's tallest Ganesha ready for devotees in Hyderabad

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Renowned filmmaker and actor, Mahesh Manjrekar's youngest daughter, Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make a Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in his next, cop-drama, Dabangg 3. So let's read the details about this new girl in B-town here. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Meet Saiee Manjrekar - A love interest of Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

After dazzling at the ramp of LFW 2019, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had left for romantic holidays outside the country. Recently, the couple shared some pictures from the an undisclosed scenic location. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's lovely romantic vacation pics are too hot to miss

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham