Friday, Aug 30, 2019 | Last Update : 07:32 PM IST

Business, Economy

Changes to expect after FM’s announcements on PSU bank mergers

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 30, 2019, 7:14 pm IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2019, 7:14 pm IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, ‘We want banks with strong national presence and enhanced risk appetite.’

The mergers are part of the government’s attempt to consolidate the public sector banks. (Photo: ANI)
 The mergers are part of the government’s attempt to consolidate the public sector banks. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a large list of PSU bank mergers as part of consolidation efforts. She said “We want banks with strong national presence and enhanced risk appetite.”

 

Reported by Hindustan Times, the banks mergers announced by the Finance Minister are as follows:

  • Indian Bank to be merged with Allahabad Bank.
  • PNB, OBC and United Bank to be merged (PNB will be the anchor bank).
  • Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank to be merged.
  • Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank to be merged.

 

The mergers are part of the government’s attempt to consolidate the public sector banks. In 2018, Centre had approved the merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda (BoB). In 2017, the State Bank of India absorbed five of its associates and the Bharatiya Mahila Bank.

So, what do the mergers mean for the bank customers? Here’s a look at what it means for the account holders:

Changes:

  1. New cheque book and debit/credit cards will be issued
  2. Your account number and customer IDs, as well as the associated IFSC codes may change
  3. As a result, you will have to update IFSC and other details with the income tax department, insurance providers etc
  4. Fresh bank mandate will be needed for EMIs and systematic investment plan (SIP).
  5. Fresh standing instructions for bill payments will have to be issued
  6. Your bank branch may move closer or farther.
  7. Bank stationery will change
  8. Savings account interest rate may change

 

Unchanged:

  1. Fixed deposit rates will remain unchanged for now
  2. If you are locked into a fixed deposit, you can continue till maturity on the same interest rate even if the deposit rates of the merged entity are higher or lower
  3. Loan rates will remain unchanged.
  4. In case of MCLR-based loans, the interest would be reset at the end of the reset period selected by the borrower.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, public sector undertakings, psu banks, mergers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: File)

From 27 to 12, Finance Minister announces mega PSU bank mergers

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: ANI)

Fiscal deficit crosses 77 pc of budgeted target in first 4 months of 2019-20

Market sentiment also turned positive tracking firm cues from global markets, traders said.

Sensex spurts 264 points; FMCG, metal stocks rally

Globally, gold was trading lower at USD 1,526.80 an ounce in New York, while silver was up at USD 18.52 an ounce.

Gold slips below Rs 40,000, falls Rs 500

MOST POPULAR

1

This is why director Mudassar Aziz is happy with Ananya Panday

2

Odisha cop remains absent from duty for 5 years without notice, arrested

3

Claw SM100 Review- Crisp! Clean! Comfortable!

4

Sound One Drum review: Durable, sturdy but over-priced

5

Anand Mahindra, Rijiju laud Naga Women Battalion drawing Bolero from ditch; see video

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham