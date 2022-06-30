Thursday, Jun 30, 2022 | Last Update : 08:39 AM IST

  Business   Economy  30 Jun 2022  GST Council puts off compensation decision till August
Business, Economy

GST Council puts off compensation decision till August

THE ASIAN AGE. | MADHUSUDAN SAHOO
Published : Jun 30, 2022, 1:27 am IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2022, 7:05 am IST

A final decision is likely to be taken at the next meeting of the council in the first week of August

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the GST Council meeting, in Chandigarh, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)
  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the GST Council meeting, in Chandigarh, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The GST Council on Wednesday took no decision on the most sought-after yet contentious issue of the extension of goods and services tax compensation for the states beyond this month. A final decision is likely to be taken at the next meeting of the council in the first week of August. In addition, the council granted the group of ministers (GoM) more time to decide on rate rationalisation measures.

When GST was rolled out, the states were promised compensation for revenue loss till June 2022. The compensation amount was raised by levying a cess on luxury, demerit and sin goods over and above the 28 per cent tax.

Briefing the reporters after the two-day long meeting with her state counterparts in Chandigarh, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that several states have urged the Centre to extend the deadline for compensation beyond June 30. "Around 16 to 17 states pitched for extending the mechanism to compensate states for revenue lost from the implementation of GST beyond June 30, but no decision was taken," she said.

Besides the compensation issue, the finance minister said that during the two-day long meeting, the GST Council considered four reports presented by the GoMs. "The four reports were on: Rate rationalisation; betting, gambling, lottery; IT and technology related changes; movement of precious metals like gold," she added.

Elaborating on the discussion regarding the compensation cess, she said, "Of the 16 states, 3-4 spoke of evolving their own revenue stream to break from the compensation mechanism."

With two years being lost in the pandemic, the states have sought an extension of this compensation mechanism. "Puducherry finance minister K. Lakshminarayanan said all states sought an extension of the compensation mechanism, but no decision has been taken," she said.

The Centre, last week, notified the extension of the compensation cess levied on luxury and demerit goods till March 2026, to repay borrowing that were done in 2020-21 and 2021-22 to compensate states for GST revenue loss.

When a nationwide goods and services tax subsumed 17 central and state levies from July 1, 2017, it was decided that states will be compensated for any loss of revenue from the new tax for five years. With two years being lost in the pandemic, states have sought an extension of this compensation mechanism.

Although the council considered taxes on online gaming, casinos and horse racing, no decision was taken in this regard. Rather, it has given the GoM time until July 15 to firm up its report after speaking with the stakeholders.

Speaking on the issue, the finance minister said that the GST Council also deferred decision on levying a 28 per cent tax on casinos, online gaming, horse racing and lottery. "A group of ministers headed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has been asked to consider submissions of stakeholders again on the valuation mechanism and submit its report by July 15. The report will be discussed by the GST Council at its next meeting in the first week of August," she said.

On the issue of rate rationalisation, the council -- the highest decision-making body of the indirect tax regime, which is headed by the finance minister and comprises of representatives of all states and UTs -- discussed it at the meeting but did not take a decision. "The council has come to the conclusion that the rate rationalisation measures will be taken in 3 months," Ms Sitharaman said.

Tags: goods and service tax (gst), gst council
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the GST Council meeting, in Chandigarh, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

GST Council removes tax exemptions on some items

Pallonji Mistry (Image credit: Facebook)

Business tycoon Pallonji Mistry dies at 93

A minimum 10-15 per cent increase in air fares is required to ensure that cost of operations are better sustained, Singh said in a statement. (Representational image: PTI)

Minimum 10-15% increase in airfares must: SpiceJet CMD

Even among metros, Bangalore at 124 per cent and Chennai at 102 per cent have seen demand moving above pre-Covid levels. In Hyderabad it is around 84 per cent, Delhi 76 per cent, Mumbai 59 per cent and Pune 50 per cent. — Representational image/ANI

Credit demand of MSMEs at 85 pc of pre-Covid levels

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham