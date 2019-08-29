Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 | Last Update : 03:27 PM IST

Business, Economy

Economic growth seen slipping in April-June, more stimulus expected

PTI
Published : Aug 29, 2019, 3:04 pm IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2019, 3:08 pm IST

Slowdown has been driven by a fall in household savings and banks’ increased bad loans, which has hit private investment.

The unemployment rate rose to 7.51 per cent in July from 5.66 per cent a year earlier. (Representational Image)
 The unemployment rate rose to 7.51 per cent in July from 5.66 per cent a year earlier. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: India’s economy likely expanded at its weakest pace in more than five years in April-June, a Reuters poll showed, as consumer demand and private investment weakened at a time global trade frictions have dampened business sentiment.

The median figure from the poll of economists is for annual growth in gross domestic product of 5.7 per cent in the quarter, compared with 5.8 per cent in the previous three months and 8 per cent for the same period of 2018.

If the latest number for expansion of gross domestic product is 5.7 per cent or less, the quarter had the slowest expansion in 21 quarters, since 5.3 per cent in January-March 2014.

“Economic growth is collapsing,” said Sunil Sinha, principal economist at India Ratings, the Indian arm of Fitch, noting that April-June likely was the fifth straight quarter of slowing since 8.1 per cent in the first three months of 2018.

He said the slowdown has been driven by a fall in household savings and banks’ increased bad loans, which has hit private investment.

“India’s economic slowdown could continue for next 2-3 years as the economy faces serious structural issues of a slowdown in consumer demand and decline in manufacturing growth,” Sinha said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is taking steps to try to attract investment to combat the slowdown.

On Wednesday, he approved 100 per cent foreign investment in coal mining and eased rules for sectors including contract manufacturing and single brand retail.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman is likely to announce more measures soon to support sectors such as auto - where July sales tumbled 31 per cent, the biggest decline in nearly two decades - and real estate.

Limited space for stimulus

But in spite of a windfall dividend to the government of nearly USD 21 billion from the central bank, the room for aggressive stimulus is limited due to slower growth in tax receipts, analysts say.

India could consider a “modest stimulus” for some sectors after the Reserve Bank of India’s hefty dividend while following fiscal discipline, said a senior government official, who declined to be named.

During April-June, the government’s capital spending fell 28 per cent from a year earlier to 630 billion rupees (USD 8.81 billion), partly due to restrictions on announcing new projects during the election campaign that took place in part of that period.

Industry chambers are lobbying for a cut in goods and services tax rate on passenger vehicles and cement to revive growth, warning that falling sales could force more job cuts.

The unemployment rate rose to 7.51 per cent in July from 5.66 per cent a year earlier, estimates the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, a private think tank in Mumbai.

New Delhi is banking on continued support from the central bank, which this year has cut the benchmark repo rate by 110 basis points, while indicating it will further cut rates as inflation remains below its 4 per cent medium term target of 4 per cent.

The RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) next meets October 1-4.

However, analysts said one reason monetary stimulus will not be sufficient to revive growth is that debt-ridden banks are reluctant to pass on benefits, and largely using the space given by rate cuts to protect their loan margins.

“Band aid kind of solutions are not going to help the economy. We should be prepared for growing below our potential of near 8 per cent growth for next two-three years,” said Sinha of India Ratings.

Tags: economic growth, rbi, gdp, fdi, unemployment
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Pradhan seeks Japanese investment in steel sector

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Govt has decided to achieve 100 pc electrification of railway in 10 yrs: Goyal

On August 23, Sitharaman had unveiled a slew of measures to boost investor sentiment and prop up the banking and auto sectors.

Stimulus package 'too little, too late' to prevent decline in auto sector: Fitch

In the recent past, special efforts were being initiated by global firms followed by the Indian firms, to bridge the gender gap. (Photo: Pixabay)

How leaders can reduce ‘The Workplace Gender Gap’

MOST POPULAR

1

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

2

Ed Sheeran takes break from music for this reason

3

Students to rate performance of teachers in Odisha

4

Indian Army preparing to train women soldiers for Military Police

5

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Renowned filmmaker and actor, Mahesh Manjrekar's youngest daughter, Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make a Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in his next, cop-drama, Dabangg 3. So let's read the details about this new girl in B-town here. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Meet Saiee Manjrekar - A love interest of Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

After dazzling at the ramp of LFW 2019, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had left for romantic holidays outside the country. Recently, the couple shared some pictures from the an undisclosed scenic location. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's lovely romantic vacation pics are too hot to miss

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham