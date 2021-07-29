Thursday, Jul 29, 2021 | Last Update : 12:06 PM IST

  Business   Economy  29 Jul 2021  Union Cabinet approves Bill to protect bank deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh
Business, Economy

Union Cabinet approves Bill to protect bank deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh

THE ASIAN AGE. | MADHUSUDAN SAHOO
Published : Jul 29, 2021, 7:27 am IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2021, 7:38 am IST

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Bill to protect bank deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference on Cabinet decisions, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (PTI Photo
 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference on Cabinet decisions, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (PTI Photo

New Delhi: In a big relief to depositors, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Bill to protect bank deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh if the RBI freezes withdrawal of depositor money at a bank.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) Bill would insure an amount of Rs 5 lakh stored in bank accounts. “The law will protect 98.3 per cent of the bank accounts. The Bill also increases deposit insurance coverage and reduces the time taken for depositors to recover sums if a bank comes under financial stress,” she said.

 

The finance minister further said that in the first 45 days after a bank is placed under a moratorium by the Reserve Bank of India, the bank will collect all their accounts where claims have to be made and then these will be given to the DICGC, which will take another 45 days to check the accounts and then hand over the money.

“On the 91st or 95th day after the bank is placed under moratorium, you will get your money as the new rules will not wait for the eventual liquidation or resolution,” Sitharaman said.

Apart from the DICGC Bill, the Cabinet has also cleared the proposed amendment of the Limited Liability Partnership Act (LLP). The Act came into existence in 2008-2009. To provide ease of doing business, criminality has been removed.

 

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, dicgc, reserve bank of india, llp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

On Monday the company had allotted shares worth Rs 454.08 crore to anchor investors. (Twitter)

Glenmark Life IPO sees retail rush

The Nifty Pharma Index fell 4.33 per cent as Dr Reddy's stock plunged 10.44 per cent post-results. (Twitter)

China selloff, weak pharma earnings hurt sentiments

However, revenue per available rooms (RevPAR) has been growing all these months. Representational Image (Twitter)

Hotel occupancies rise as leisure travel revives

Hyundai is India’s second biggest car makers. (Twitter)

Hyundai too pitches for duty cut on EVs

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham