Friday, Sep 27, 2019 | Last Update : 12:30 PM IST

Business, Economy

FM to meet secretaries, financial advisors of key ministries today

ANI
Published : Sep 27, 2019, 11:00 am IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2019, 11:15 am IST

The main agenda of this meeting is to discuss measures to revive the economy and push up investments.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a meeting in Delhi with secretaries and financial advisors of key selected ministries to review the total CapEx by the ministries in 2019-20 on Friday.

The main agenda of this meeting is to discuss measures to revive the economy and push up investments.

The discussion is also likely to be held on the future plan for CapEx in the current financial year.

CapEx refers to Capital expenditure. It is incurred when a business acquires assets that could be beneficial beyond the current tax year.

The meeting comes days after Sitharaman announced a reduction in the country's effective corporate tax rate from around 35 per cent to 25 per cent. For companies that do not avail of any other incentive or commission, the effective tax rate would be just 22 per cent.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, financial advisors, economy, gdp growth, corporate tax, investment
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: File)

Economic growth to improve in second half of fiscal 2020: Sitharaman

The broader NSE Nifty soared 131 points, or 1.15 per cent, to end at 11,571.20.

Market starts on a volatile note on weak global cues

Easing crude prices and foreign fund inflows capped losses in the rupee against the US dollar, analysts said.

Rupee slips against dollar in opening trade

Vaping is less harmful than smoking tobacco and that the ban will deprive millions of smokers of a safer solution to cut back on smoking. (Photo: ANI)

India faces first court challenges to e-cigarette ban

MOST POPULAR

1

Kerala woman refuses to make way for bus violating traffic rules, here are netizens reaction

2

Landmark Theatre bans Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' costumes ahead of release

3

OnePlus launches the OnePlus 7T in India, starting at Rs 37,999

4

Chinese relatives marry and divorce each other 23 times in a month to scam govt

5

Another royal wedding! Princess Beatrice engaged

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham