Friday, Sep 27, 2019 | Last Update : 10:30 AM IST

Business, Economy

Economic growth to improve in second half of fiscal 2020: Sitharaman

REUTERS
Published : Sep 27, 2019, 10:08 am IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2019, 10:09 am IST

India’s economic growth in April-June fell to a six year low of 5 per cent.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: File)
 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: File)

New Delhi: India’s economic growth is likely to pick up in the October-March period as consumer demand is expected to improve, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Sithraman in a press conference in New Delhi told reporters that lenders have enough liquidity and retail credit growth is likely to pick up in the festival season starting October.

India’s economic growth in April-June fell to a six year low of 5 per cent.

Tags: economy, nirmala sitharaman, gdp growth
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

The broader NSE Nifty soared 131 points, or 1.15 per cent, to end at 11,571.20.

Market starts on a volatile note on weak global cues

Easing crude prices and foreign fund inflows capped losses in the rupee against the US dollar, analysts said.

Rupee slips against dollar in opening trade

Vaping is less harmful than smoking tobacco and that the ban will deprive millions of smokers of a safer solution to cut back on smoking. (Photo: ANI)

India faces first court challenges to e-cigarette ban

Rather than spending days in one location, people are increasingly looking to explore new places on their own.

Short trip to small cities is new travel trend

MOST POPULAR

1

Landmark Theatre bans Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' costumes ahead of release

2

OnePlus launches the OnePlus 7T in India, starting at Rs 37,999

3

Chinese relatives marry and divorce each other 23 times in a month to scam govt

4

Another royal wedding! Princess Beatrice engaged

5

All deals and offers at the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham