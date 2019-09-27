Economic growth to improve in second half of fiscal 2020: Sitharaman

India’s economic growth in April-June fell to a six year low of 5 per cent.

New Delhi: India’s economic growth is likely to pick up in the October-March period as consumer demand is expected to improve, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Sithraman in a press conference in New Delhi told reporters that lenders have enough liquidity and retail credit growth is likely to pick up in the festival season starting October.

