  Business   Economy  27 Jul 2020  Need to conclude free trade agreements with US, others: RBI Governor
Business, Economy

Need to conclude free trade agreements with US, others: RBI Governor

PTI
Published : Jul 27, 2020, 1:18 pm IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2020, 1:18 pm IST

Stating that recent agriculture reforms have opened new opportunities, the RBI Governor said the farm sector is emerging as a bright spot

Infrastructure push can re-ignite economic growth, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (PTI Photo)
  Infrastructure push can re-ignite economic growth, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addressed CII event on Monday said that India needs to focus on concluding free trade agreements with US and other countries.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also made a strong case for stepping up investments in the infrastructure sector to restart the economy reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his address to India Inc at a CII event, Das said both private and public sectors have to play an important role in developing infrastructure that requires huge investments.

He also said advised banks to take stress test and raise capital to meet challenges.

Stating that recent agriculture reforms have opened new opportunities, the RBI Governor said the farm sector is emerging as a bright spot.

India needs policies for sustained increase in farm income, he added.

With regard to forex rate, Das said the RBI has no fixed target for the rupee but will monitor undue volatility.

Tags: rbi governor, rbi, shaktikanta das, investments, economy, covid-19 pandemic, cii event
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

