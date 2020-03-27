Friday, Mar 27, 2020 | Last Update : 12:58 PM IST

Business, Economy

RBI reduces repo rate by 75 bps to 4.4%

PTI
Published : Mar 27, 2020, 11:46 am IST
Updated : Mar 27, 2020, 11:46 am IST

The central bank also reduced the cash reserve ratio of all banks by 100 basis points to 3 per cent with effect from March 28 for 1 year

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo- PTI)
  Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo- PTI)

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday cut benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent to deal with the hardship caused due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The central bank also reduced the cash reserve ratio (CRR) of all banks by 100 basis points to 3 per cent with effect from March 28 for 1 year.

RBI will maintain accommodative stance, Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing decisions of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

"MPC voted for sizeable reduction in interest rate," he said.

RBI Governor said his address was coming amidst "extraordinary circumstances". He said the MPC voted for sizeable reduction in repo rate to revive growth, mitigate covid-19 impact.

"India has locked down economic activity. Keeping finance flowing is the paramount objective of the RBI. India has locker down economic activity and financial activity is under severe stress," said Shaktikanta Das.

"Time has now come for the RBI to launch an array of arsenals to mitigate the impact of Covid-19."

"Finance is the lifeline of the economy," said Das

RBI permits all lending institutions to allow 3-month moratorium on payment of installments on term loans.

Shaktikanta Das'  address to the media has been scheduled a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to help the lower strata of the society.

The economy has been battered by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and governments across the globe have taken measure to combat the impact.

Tags: reserve bank of india (rbi), shaktikanta das, coronavirus impact, coronavirus pandemic, rbi, repo rate cut, cash reserve ratio cut
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Bajaj Group. (Photo- ANI)

Bajaj Group pledges Rs 100 crore to tackle Covid-19 pandemic

Moody's Investors Service. (Photo- ANI)

Moody's cuts India GDP growth forecast To 2.5% in 2020

Representative Image (PTI)

Sensex rallies over 1,100 pts; Nifty tops 9,000 level

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. (Photo- PTI)

Moody's investor places Hyderabad airport's rating on review for possible downgrade

MOST POPULAR

1

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

2

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

3

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

4

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

5

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham