Thursday, Sep 26, 2019 | Last Update : 11:35 AM IST

Business, Economy

Modi's big tax cut unlikely to spur job bonanza in India

REUTERS
Published : Sep 26, 2019, 9:24 am IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2019, 9:24 am IST

India’s unemployment rate reached 8.19 pc in Aug, up from 6.27 pc in the same month last year.

The government giveaway will do little to fix the lack of spending power, economists say. (Photo: PTI)
 The government giveaway will do little to fix the lack of spending power, economists say. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With one eye on flagging demand, businesses in India are likely to bank the government’s USD 20.4 billion corporate tax windfall rather than unleash the investments that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hopes will create millions of jobs and revive the economy.

The tax cuts, which Modi vowed would woo global private investment and improve India’s competitiveness, came as a surprise to investors, many of whom had been complaining that Modi’s government was not listening to their pleas for action on the economy. 

But while the tax rate cut brings the cost of doing business in India into line with its main Asian rivals, the government giveaway will do little to fix the lack of spending power, economists say.

GDP fizzled to a six-year low of 5 per cent in the April-June quarter and India’s unemployment rate reached 8.19 per cent in August, up from 6.27 per cent in the same month last year, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

Modi is counting on companies to quickly relocate or expand and hire but many businesses will need the cash just to tide them over and won’t want to take a risk when demand for everything from cars to biscuits has been hit.

“Hopefully this tax cut will give companies a bit more financial space to maintain operations. For the moment I think this is more about job-saving, not job-creating,” said Richard Rossow, an India expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Economists and finance ministry officials expect India’s spending plans to mean it will miss its fiscal deficit target this year and be pushed to borrow. That will pile stress on state finances and make any boost in infrastructure spending, which can be a source of quick employment for rural migrants, unlikely.

Although broadly welcomed by businesses, electronics manufacturers are so far among the few to indicate the tax cuts would be enough to trigger investment as they seek to hedge their bets amid the China-US trade war.

“The psychological stimulus from this ‘New Deal’ will be higher than the fiscal stimulus,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist with Geojit Financial Services.

“WHY ARE COMPANIES SHUTTING DOWN?”

With an estimated 1.2 million youth entering India’s labour market each month, Modi has made job creation a priority in his ‘Make in India’ plan, but manufacturing has been sluggish.

India’s auto sector has laid off about 350,000 workers this year, while Parle Products, a major Indian biscuit maker, recently warned it may shed some 10,000 workers.

Jewellery designer Shaji Balan said he was laid off in June after his employers sold their factory. The father of three secured another job, but it pays half of what he used to earn, so he has joined the gig economy delivering food for online service Swiggy.

“Too many people are jobless. Why are companies shutting down?” said Balan.

Although markets surged after the tax announcement on Friday they have already given back some gains, with investors waiting to see if there is more to come.

“Further structural reforms to the labour market, land acquisition and regulatory environment,” would help generate sustainable growth, said Arnab Das, global market strategist at Invesco in London.

Economists and business leaders who see low wages and depressed crop prices as playing big parts in India’s economic slowdown would have preferred measures to stimulate consumption.

The tax cut “is a welcome move by the government,” said Mayank Shah, category head at biscuit maker Parle, but he added that a goods and services tax (GST) cut to reduce prices for consumers would have had a more significant impact.

At least some of the unemployment growth, business leaders say, is tied to two of Modi’s major economic reforms from his first term - demonetisation to tackle unaccounted wealth and the nationwide rollout of a goods and services tax - both of which caused short-term pain with the promise of long-term gain.

India’s economic woes have not yet dented Modi’s popularity. He won a sweeping mandate in May’s general election despite worries over jobs.

Delivery of basic public services, like toilets or cooking gas, as well as recent steps curtailing restive Kashmir’s autonomy have resonated with Modi’s base, according to Rossow of CSIS.

India’s 2019-20 planned gross borrowings were already the highest in at least nine years, and with the latest measures are expected to increase further.

However, India is not thinking of revising its fiscal deficit target in the near future and isn’t thinking of spending cuts either, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

But bond yields have already spiked and economists doubt India can maintain its fiscal deficit target, which stands at 3.3 per cent of GDP for the current financial year.

“Companies’ gains are the government’s losses,” Nomura said in a note to clients, adding it did not expect any “meaningful” impact on economic growth in the short-term. “However, this is a medium-term positive step.”

Tags: narendra modi, jobs, economy, tax rate, investment, corporate tax, gst
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.17 per cent to 98.86.

Rupee rises 14 paise to 70.90 against USD in early trade

The broader Nifty rose 120.75 points, or 1.06 per cent, to 11,560.95.

Sensex surges over 400 points; bank stocks rally

Thousands of depositors across various branches stood outside demanding answers on their life savings. (Photo: PTI)

Depositors protest as curbs put on Indian co-operative bank

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: AP)

PM Modi urges global business leaders to invest in India

MOST POPULAR

1

Call of Duty Mobile: Can your smartphone run it?

2

Beijing opens glitzy starfish-shaped ahead of China's 70th anniversary

3

Apple accidently reveals unknown iPhone 11 feature

4

PM Modi gifts framed photograph from 'Howdy, Modi' event to Donald Trump

5

PM Modi like Elvis, can call him 'father of India', says Donald Trump

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham