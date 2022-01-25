Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022 | Last Update : 03:29 PM IST

  Business   Economy  25 Jan 2022  Indian economy recovered 'handsomely' from pandemic-induced disruptions: Panagariya
Business, Economy

Indian economy recovered 'handsomely' from pandemic-induced disruptions: Panagariya

PTI
Published : Jan 25, 2022, 12:18 pm IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2022, 12:22 pm IST

The economy, which was significantly hit by the pandemic, had contracted 7.3 per cent in the last fiscal

Former Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya (Twitter)
 Former Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya (Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian economy has recovered 'handsomely' from the pandemic-induced disruptions, former Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya said on Tuesday, while expressing hope that the recovery will be sustained and the growth rate of 7 to 8 per cent will be restored.

Panagariya suggested that the government must now signal its intention to wind down fiscal deficit by cutting it by half-to-one percentage point in 2022-23.

 

"The Indian economy has recovered handsomely, returning to its pre-COVID GDP... Only private consumption is still below its pre-COVID-19 level," the eminent economist told PTI in an interview.

While an advanced estimate by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) places India's GDP growth in 2021-22, at 9.2 per cent, Panagariya said this is higher than any other country this past year and the recovery has also been across-the-board.

The economy, which was significantly hit by the pandemic, had contracted 7.3 per cent in the last fiscal.

Panagariya noted that the dominant view among epidemiologists now is that with a large proportion of the population now having antibodies due to past infections from different variants of the virus or vaccination, there is now a high chance that the epidemic is about to enter the endemic phase.

 

"If this indeed comes to pass, I expect the recovery to sustain and the 7 to 8 per cent growth to be restored," Panagariya said.

Panagariya suggested that the government must now signal its intention to wind down fiscal deficit by cutting it by half-to-one percentage point in 2022-23.

"We should not live beyond our means since it imposes a larger debt burden on the next generation," Panagariya, who is currently a Professor of Economics at the Columbia University said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fiscal deficit ballooned to 9.5 per cent in the first pandemic year 2020-21. The government aims to achieve a fiscal deficit of 6.8 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the current financial year (2021-22).

 

On rising inflationary trends, he observed that inflation is a concern in the United States, where it has reached 7 per cent, the highest in the last 40 years, but not in India. "In India, it has remained within the target range of 2 to 6 per cent," he pointed out.

Retail inflation in India rose to 5.59 per cent in December 2021, mainly due to an uptick in food prices, while the wholesale price-based inflation bucked the 4-month rising trend and eased to 13.56 per cent last month, as per latest official data.

As regards the rise in the interest rate (taper tantrum) in the US, Panagariya said they may lead to some capital outflows, but he does not expect them to be significant enough to cause a repeat of summer 2013.

 

"But I do hope that the RBI allows the rupee to depreciate a little further when such outflows take place," he said, adding that this will incentivize exports on the one hand and reduce the temptation on the part of the government to raise tariffs.

Taper tantrum phenomenon refers to the situation in 2013, when emerging markets witnessed capital outflows and spike in inflation after the US Federal Reserve started to put brakes on its quantitative easing programme.

Replying to a question on cryptocurrencies, Panagariya said that the government never succeeded in controlling Hawala transactions and "the same is going to be true of cryptocurrencies even if we ban them. So, a prudent course of action is to regulate rather than ban them," he suggested.

 

Panagariya stressed that it is best to create a regulatory regime for cryptocurrencies that encourages the reporting of transactions done in them rather than force them to go underground.

India is contemplating bringing a bill in Parliament to deal with the challenges posed by the unregulated cryptocurrencies. Currently, there are no particular regulations or any ban on use of cryptocurrencies in the country.

He further noted that the RBI's proposed Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is definitely an idea worth serious study and consideration.

On delay in privatisation of two public sector banks, Panagariya said he had feared that backtracking on farm laws will encourage others to resort to agitation to block reforms too. "This seems to be clearly the case with Bank employees who are well organized," he said.

 

Panagariya suggested that a prudent course for the government would be to offer Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) packages to those unwilling to work in the banks after privatization.

"I think the government will recover the associated expenditure in enhanced price it will receive since the buyer will then be getting only employees who are motivated to work," he said.

In the Union Budget for financial year 2021-22, the government had announced its intent to take up privatisation of two public sector banks.

Tags: niti aayog, india economy, pandemic impact, arvind panagariya
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

As a part of the deal, the Tata group will also be handed over Air India Express also. (Photo: PTI/File)

Air India likely to be handed over to Tata group by weekend

The model comes with a 4X4 drive and a water wading capacity of 700 mm. Toyota Hilux, estimated to be priced between Rs 27 to Rs 31 lakh, is a mix of adventure and luxury. — Facebook

Toyota unveils pick-up Hilux

Large transactions included the acquisition of Jio Platforms by Facebook's subsidiary Jaadhu for $5.7 billion, the acquisition of Tower Infrastructure Trust by Brookfield and GIC Singapore for $3.7 billion and the sale of the electrical and automation division of L&T India for $2.1 billion. — Representational image/DC

FDI inflow dips 26% in 2021: Unctad

The broader market resisted the sell off as the BSE Mid-Cap closed flat down 0.07 per cent and the Smallcap Index was up 0.05 per cent. — Twitter

FPI selloff erases new year gains of market

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham