Saturday, Oct 23, 2021 | Last Update : 06:27 PM IST

  Business   Economy  23 Oct 2021  Petrol, diesel prices hiked for fourth consecutive day
Business, Economy

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for fourth consecutive day

ANI
Published : Oct 23, 2021, 11:06 am IST
Updated : Oct 23, 2021, 11:06 am IST

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax

The rising fuel prices in the country are not going to come down immediately. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fourth consecutive day across the country on Saturday.

With a hike of Rs 0.35, the petrol prices increased to Rs 107.24 per litre in the national capital while the price of diesel was raised by the same amount to Rs 95.97 per litre.

 

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre stand at Rs 113.12 and Rs 104.00 respectively.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost Rs 107.78 and Rs 99.08 respectively in Kolkata and Rs 104.22 and Rs 100.25 respectively in Chennai.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

The rising fuel prices in the country are not going to come down immediately. The central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

On Monday, a source told ANI that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recently raised concerns about the matter of pricing, supply and demand of oils to the major oil-producing countries.

 

"As crude oil prices rise internationally, the petroleum ministry has called on the energy ministries of many countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Russia and others," the source told ANI.

Tags: petrol and diesel, petrol and diesel prices, petrol prices, diesel prices, fuel price
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

