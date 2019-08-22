Thursday, Aug 22, 2019 | Last Update : 01:08 PM IST

Business, Economy

RBI minutes to cap yields; revives expectations for further policy easing

PTI
Published : Aug 22, 2019, 11:55 am IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2019, 11:55 am IST

RBI has lowered the repo rate by 1.1 percentage points in 2019, the banks are yet to pass on the entire benefit to borrowers.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das recently asked all banks to link their interest rate with repo for faster transmission of the central bank's policy actions.
 RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das recently asked all banks to link their interest rate with repo for faster transmission of the central bank's policy actions.

Singapore: Minutes from the Reserve Bank of India's August meeting has revived expectations for further policy easing as headline inflation is likely to remain within target over the next one year, says a DBS report.

According to the report, pro-growth Reserve Bank of India (RBI) minutes are expected to cap bond yields. "INR 10Y (generic) government bond yields are likely to stay below 6.7 per cent after RBI minutes revived expectations for further policy easing," Radhika Rao, Economist, and Eugene Leow, Rates Strategist at DBS Group Research said in the report. Weakening growth was a dominant worry for policy makers amid weaker global activity, they noted.

"With RBI projecting inflation at below target over the next four quarters, the door for cuts remains open. We suspect further downward growth revisions might trigger further rate response," the DBS report said.

The report however cautioned that "the debate over remaining policy space is beginning to surface" after 110 bps cuts already undertaken and another likely in the fourth quarter (4Q).

In an unusual move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 7 had reduced the benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points to 5.40 per cent amid concerns over slowdown in economy. Before this, the RBI had reduced the rate thrice, each time by 25 basis points.

"Transmission will be accorded the highest priority, as the RBI's moral suasion attempts, surplus liquidity and consideration of an external benchmarks nudged banks to act," the DBS report noted.

While the RBI has lowered the repo rate by 1.1 percentage points in 2019, the banks are yet to pass on the entire benefit of lower interest rate to borrowers. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das recently asked all banks to link their interest rate with repo for faster transmission of the central bank's policy actions.

Tags: rbi, economy, repo rate, interest rate, shaktikanta das, inflation
Location: Singapore, , Singapore

Latest From Business

The proposal, which the regulator said would enable rating agencies to get timely information on possible defaults, was approved by Sebi's board at its meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Sebi board approves tighter norms for full disclosure on loan defaults with rating agencies

The Indian rupee on Wednesday had closed at 71.55 against the US dollar.

Rupee slips 17 paise against dollar in early trade

The broader Nifty too fell 44.80 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 10,873.90.

Sensex drops over 100 points to slip below 37,000 mark

Omni-channel supply chain as a multichannel distribution network which manages multiple methods of distributing and promoting products.

The rise of omni-channel supply chain and its impact on modern retail

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Sara Ali Khan clicks selfie with kids on Mumbai airport; check out this viral clip

2

WHO says microplastics in water not harmful to health

3

Apple’s bad month just got a lot worse

4

Watch: Mamata Banerjee makes tea, shares with locals

5

Introducing iPhone 11 Pro; a master class with crazy tech

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham