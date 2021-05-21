Friday, May 21, 2021 | Last Update : 05:42 PM IST

  Business   Economy  21 May 2021  RBI to transfer Rs 99,122 crore surplus to govt
Business, Economy

RBI to transfer Rs 99,122 crore surplus to govt

ANI
Published : May 21, 2021, 3:15 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2021, 3:15 pm IST

The decision was taken at 589th meeting of the RBI's central board of directors

The RBI pays a dividend every year from its surplus profit. (Photo: AA file Photo)
 The RBI pays a dividend every year from its surplus profit. (Photo: AA file Photo)

 Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday decided to transfer a surplus of Rs 99,122 crore to the Central government.
The decision was taken at 589th meeting of the RBI's central board of directors.

"With the change in the Reserve Bank's accounting year to April to March (earlier July to June), the board discussed the working of the Reserve Bank of India during the transition period of nine months (July 2020 to March 2021) and approved the annual report and accounts of the Reserve Bank for the transition period," according to an official statement.

 

"The board also approved the transfer of Rs 99,122 crore as surplus to the Central government for the accounting period of nine months ended March 31, 2021 (July 2020 to March 2021)," it said.

As the manager of government finances, the RBI pays a dividend every year from its surplus profit. Last year, it transferred 44 per cent of its surplus to the Central government at Rs 57,128 crore.

The board in its meeting also reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and recent policy measures taken by the RBI to mitigate the adverse impact of Covid-19's second wave on the economy.

Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar and other directors N Chandrasekaran, Satish K. Marathe, S Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer and Sachin Chaturvedi attended the meeting.

 

Debasish Panda, Secretary at the Department of Financial Services, and Ajay Seth, Secretary at the Department of Economic Affairs, were also present.

Tags: reserve bank of india (rbi), governor shaktikanta das
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Shares of SBI were trading at Rs 398.50 per unit. (Photo: PTI)

SBI Q4 profit jumps 80 per cent to Rs 6,451 crore as bad loans situation improves

ViraGen is Cipla's third offering in the COVID-19 testing segment. (Photo: PTI)

Cipla launches RT-PCR test kit 'ViraGen' in India partnership with Ubio Biotech

Vials containing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19. (AP File)

Dr Reddy's announces launch of Sputnik vaccine in Indian market

Going forward, the food inflation trajectory will critically depend on the temporal and special progress of southwest monsoon in the 2021 season, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said. (PTI file photo)

RBI targets 5.2 per cent retail inflation for first half of FY22, repo rate unchanged

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham