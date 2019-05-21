Tuesday, May 21, 2019 | Last Update : 09:45 PM IST

Business, Economy

Job creation up at 8.14 lakh in March: EPFO payroll data

PTI
Published : May 21, 2019, 6:47 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2019, 6:47 pm IST

Around 67.59 jobs were generated in the entire 2018-19 fiscal, according to EPFO payroll data.

In 2018-19, the highest job creation was recorded in January 2019 at 8.31 lakh against the provisional estimate of 8.94 lakh released last month.
 In 2018-19, the highest job creation was recorded in January 2019 at 8.31 lakh against the provisional estimate of 8.94 lakh released last month.

New Delhi: Net employment generation in the formal sector was higher at 8.14 lakh in March 2019 against 7.88 lakh in February this year, according to the latest EPFO payroll data.

Around 67.59 jobs were generated in the entire 2018-19 fiscal, the payroll data based on members joining the schemes of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) showed.

Total net new enrolments were at 15.52 lakh during the seven-month period from September 2017 to March 2018. The retirement fund body has been releasing payroll data from April 2018, covering the period starting from September 2017.

The EPFO in its payroll data released on Tuesday did not provide monthly net new enrolments for March 2018.

During March 2019, the highest number of 2.25 lakh jobs were created in the 22-25 years age group, followed by 2.14 lakh in the 18-21 years age bracket.

In 2018-19, the highest job creation was recorded in January 2019 at 8.31 lakh against the provisional estimate of 8.94 lakh released last month.

The payroll data released in April 2019 had showed a sharp revision in net job additions for March 2018, recording a contraction or exit of 55,934 members from the EPFO subscriptions.

On the contraction, the EPFO had said, "March 2018 figure is negative due to large number of exits reported in the month of March, in view of it being the closing month of the financial year."

The EPFO said the data is provisional as updation of employee records is a continuous process and gets updated in subsequent months.

This is age-band wise data of new members registered under the EPFO where the first non-zero contribution received during a particular month. For each age-wise band, the estimates are net of the members newly enrolled, exited and rejoined during the month as per records of the EPFO, it added.

The estimates may include temporary employees whose contributions may not be continuous for the entire year. Members' data are linked to unique Aadhaar identity, it added.

The EPFO manages social security funds of workers in the organised or semi organised sector in India and has more than 6 crore active members (with at least one-month contribution during the year).

Tags: employees provident fund organisation, epfo, payroll data, jobs
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

The overall tele-density in India declined to 90.11 at the end of March, from 91.86 in February.

Airtel, Vodafone Idea lose 30 mn customers; Jio adds 9.4 mn users in Mar

At present, Virgin Atlantic operates a daily Delhi-London flight.

Virgin Atlantic to resume Mumbai-London flight from Oct 27

The move would strengthen the supervision and regulation of commercial banks, urban cooperative banks and non-banking financial companies.

RBI to create specialised supervisory and regulatory cadre

The report found that the positive attitude of UHNWIs towards investments in asset class has also gone up to 26 per cent in Asia in 2019 as compared to 20 per cent last year. (Representational image)

46 pc ultra high net worth Indians to increase investment in private equity: Survey

MOST POPULAR

1

Nepalese mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for a record 24th time

2

'My sister is blackmailing me for Rs 25 lakh', says sprinter Dutee Chand

3

OnePlus 7 Pro review: King in its class

4

Queen Elizabeth wants social media manager at a salary of Rs 26 lakhs only!

5

Want to keep your car cool? Cover it with cow dung like this Ahmedabad man

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Natasha Dalal, Khushi Kapoor and others attended the special screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer, India's Most Wanted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Malaika, Sonam & others watch Arjun Kapoor's film

Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ajay-Tabu, Kangana, Malaika, Shahid & others clicked in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! SRK, Arjun, Malaika, Shahid, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham