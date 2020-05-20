Wednesday, May 20, 2020 | Last Update : 06:22 PM IST

57th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

107,789

1,308

Recovered

42,914

605

Deaths

3,316

14

Maharashtra3713696391249 Tamil Nadu11760440682 Gujarat117464804694 Delhi105544750166 Rajasthan57573232139 Madhya Pradesh54652631258 Uttar Pradesh46052783118 West Bengal28251006244 Andhra Pradesh2489162152 Punjab2002164737 Telangana1592100234 Bihar14955179 Karnataka139554340 Jammu and Kashmir128960915 Odisha9783075 Haryana94260114 Kerala6434974 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Business, Economy

World Bank estimates 60 million people may fall into extreme poverty due to covid19

PTI
Published : May 20, 2020, 1:33 pm IST
Updated : May 20, 2020, 3:54 pm IST

The World Bank announced emergency operations worth USD 160 billion in 100 developing countries to fight the deadly virus

World Bank says covid19 to push 60 million into poverty; 160 billion assistance to 100 countries . (AFP Photo)
  World Bank says covid19 to push 60 million into poverty; 160 billion assistance to 100 countries . (AFP Photo)

Washington: The coronavirus pandemic is expected to put over 60 million people into extreme poverty globally, the World Bank has said as it announced emergency operations worth USD 160 billion in 100 developing countries to fight the deadly virus.

"The pandemic and shutdown of advanced economies could push as many as 60 million people into extreme poverty -- erasing much of the recent progress made in poverty alleviation, World Bank President David Malpass told reporters during a conference call on Tuesday.

"The World Bank Group has moved quickly and decisively to establish emergency response operations in 100 countries, with mechanisms that allow other donors to rapidly expand the programmes," he said.

Of the 100 countries, home to 70 per cent of the world's population, 39 are in Sub-Saharan Africa. Nearly one-third of the total projects are in fragile and conflict-affected situations, such as Afghanistan, Chad, Haiti, and Niger.

"To return to growth, our goal must be rapid, flexible responses to tackle the health emergency, provide cash and other expandable support to protect the poor, maintain the private sector, and strengthen economic resilience and recovery, Malpass said.

"This represents a significant milestone in the World Bank Group's effort to deploy USD 160 billion over a 15-month period. So this is a milestone in the USD 160 billion that we have committed to, he said.

Malpass said the programmes are tailored to the countries to effectively respond to the health, economic and social shocks that each of them are facing.

The programmes will reinforce healthcare systems and also help procure vital life-saving medical equipment and supplies. And these programmes contain mechanisms that allow other donors to rapidly expand the programme, he added.

"We invite that. There can be co-financing, there can be additional donors parallel with these programmes, so it is important that we note that the programmes are expandable. And because of the breadth that means the interested donors and other multilateral banks can reach countries around the world, the World Bank President said.

The Bank Group's support through grants, loans and equity investments will be supplemented by the suspension of bilateral debt service, as endorsed by the Bank's governors.

IDA-eligible countries that request forbearance on their official bilateral debt payments will have more financial resources to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and fund critical, lifesaving emergency responses.

The International Development Association (IDA) is the part of the World Bank that helps the world's poorest countries.

"The bilateral debt-service suspension being offered will free up crucial resources for IDA countries to fund emergency responses to COVID-19," Malpass said.

"Nations should move quickly to substantially increase the transparency of all their governments' financial commitments. This will increase the confidence in the investment climate and encourage more beneficial debt and investment in the future," he added

More than 310,000 people died due to the coronavirus pandemic and over 4.8 million people infected around the world. The US is the worst-hit country with over 91,900 deaths and more than 1.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Tags: coronavirus pandemic, extreme poverty, world bank, emergency operations, 100 countries
Location: United States, Washington, Vancouver

Latest From Business

UK engine-maker Rolls-Royce says to axe 9,000 jobs. (AFP Photo)

Rolls-Royce to axe 9,000 jobs

Ola to layoff 1,400 staff as COVID-19 pandemic hits revenues. (PTI Photo)

Ola decides to downsize and "let go" of 1,400 employees

Foreign investors have pulled out an estimated USD 26 billion from developing Asian economies and over USD 16 billion out of India. (AFP Photo)

Foreign investors pull out $26 billion from Asian economies, $16 billion from India

Satish Marathe, a member of RBI's central board. (Photo- Social media)

Stimulus package fails to involve banks as frontline warriors, says RBI board member

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Death sentence given over Zoom inhumane, man should have right to see accusers face to face in court'

2

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

3

No more boring Corona basement persona, musicians are performing as cool avatars on gaming plaforms

4

How Taiwan kept COVID-19 cases down to a mere 440, despite close ties to China, is a model for the world

5

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham