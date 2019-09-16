Monday, Sep 16, 2019 | Last Update : 02:12 PM IST

Business, Economy

Wholesale price inflation unchanged at 1.08 per cent in Aug

PTI
Published : Sep 16, 2019, 1:01 pm IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2019, 1:01 pm IST

The wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation was at 1.08 per cent in July this year and 4.62 per cent in August 2018.

Inflation in food articles rose to 7.67 per cent in August from 6.15 per cent in July this year mainly on account of rise in prices of vegetables and protein-rich items.
 Inflation in food articles rose to 7.67 per cent in August from 6.15 per cent in July this year mainly on account of rise in prices of vegetables and protein-rich items.

New Delhi: Wholesale price-based inflation was unchanged at 1.08 per cent in August even as prices of food items rose, government data showed on Monday.

The wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation was at 1.08 per cent in July this year and 4.62 per cent in August 2018. Inflation in food articles rose to 7.67 per cent in August from 6.15 per cent in July this year mainly on account of rise in prices of vegetables and protein-rich items.

Vegetable inflation too rose to 13.07 per cent in the month under review as against 10.67 per cent in July 2019. Inflation in protein-rich items like egg, meat and fish rose to 6.60 per cent last month from 3.16 per cent in July. However, fuel and power basket continued to witnessed deflation at 4 per cent in August as against 3.64 per cent in July.

Tags: wholesale price index, wpi, inflation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Under the insolvency proceedings, JSW Steel has emerged as the winning bidder for Bhushan Power & Steel.

Bhushan Power case: NCLAT to hear JSW Steel's plea on Oct 14

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. (Photo: PTI)

Govt keen to bring India among top 25 countries in ease of business: Kant

As per industry statistics, there are close to 42 million SME enterprises in India across manufacturing, infrastructure, food processing, packaging, chemicals, IT and the service industry.

Enabling SMEs to drive the Indian economy to a brighter future

Shifu Orboot, a one-of-its-kind globe enhanced by AR, that allows children to explore the world beyond boundaries.

Shifu interactive AR toys to stimulate STEM skills

MOST POPULAR

1

Shakuntala Devi first look: Vidya Balan as Human Computer will amaze you

2

Skip the flagships: Cheap 5G smartphones are coming soon

3

Forget about Apple AirPods; gorgeous vivo TWS Earphone is just around the corner

4

Stunning iPhone 11 concept video is way better than Apple iPhone 11

5

Apple Watch 4 killer Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch launched

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

On Thursday, people bid adieu to lord Ganesha after worshipping him for 11 days during Ganpati festival. Like commoners, Bollywood celebs like Bhushan Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen saying good bye to 'Bappa' and chanted, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

On Wednesday, Bollywood and TV celebs like Saqib Saleem, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gautam Gulati, Surveen Chawla and others came together to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' at the star-studded screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town & TV celebs watch Ayushmann-Nushrat's Dream Girl at screening

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham