Monday, Jul 15, 2019 | Last Update : 01:00 PM IST

Business, Economy

WPI inflation eases to near 2-year low at 2.02 per cent in June

PTI
Published : Jul 15, 2019, 12:38 pm IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2019, 12:38 pm IST

WPI inflation in June is the lowest in 23 months, since July 2017, when it was at 1.88 per cent.

Inflation in 'fuel and power' category cooled substantially to (-)2.20 per cent, from 0.98 per cent last month.
 Inflation in 'fuel and power' category cooled substantially to (-)2.20 per cent, from 0.98 per cent last month.

New Delhi: Wholesale price-based inflation declined for the second consecutive month to its 23-month low of 2.02 per cent in June, helped by decline in prices of vegetables as well as fuel and power items, according to official data released on Monday.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation was at 2.45 per cent in May. It was 5.68 per cent in June 2018. Inflation in food articles basket eased marginally to 6.98 per cent in June, from 6.99 per cent in May.

Vegetable inflation softened to 24.76 per cent in June, down from 33.15 per cent in the previous month. Inflation in potato was (-) 24.27 per cent, against (-) 23.36 per cent in May.

However, onion prices continued the rising trend with inflation at 16.63 per cent during the month, as against 15.89 per cent in May. WPI inflation in June is the lowest in 23 months, since July 2017, when it was at 1.88 per cent.

Inflation in 'fuel and power' category cooled substantially to (-)2.20 per cent, from 0.98 per cent last month. Manufactured items too saw decline in prices with inflation at 0.94 per cent in June, against 1.28 per cent in May.

WPI inflation data for April has been revised upwards to 3.24 per cent from provisional 3.07 per cent. Data released earlier this week showed that retail inflation spiked to a six-month high of 3.18 pc in June, on costlier food items.

The Reserve Bank, which mainly factors in retail inflation for monetary policy decision, on June 6, lowered its benchmark lending rate to nearly a nine-year low of 5.75 per cent, even as it upped its inflation projection to 3-3.1 per cent for the first half of 2019-20.

Flagging uncertain monsoon, unseasonal spike in vegetable prices, crude oil prices, financial market volatility and fiscal scenario as risks to inflation, the RBI projected upward bias in food inflation in near term.

Tags: inflation, wholesale price index, wpi, retail inflation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Infosys on Friday posted better-than-expected 5.3 per cent rise in its June quarter net profit as it bagged more orders, and raised revenue growth forecast for the current fiscal to 8.5-10 per cent range. (Photo: File | AFP)

Infosys shares jump over 6 per cent after Q1 results

Both contracts last week posted their biggest weekly gains in three weeks on cuts in US oil production and diplomatic tensions in the Middle East.

Oil prices edge lower as China's GDP growth slows

Easing crude oil prices and positive opening in domestic equities supported the rupee.

Rupee rises 16 paise against dollar in early trade

The broader Nifty rose 46.95 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 11,599.45.

Sensex jumps over 250 points; Infosys rallies 5 per cent

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhone 11R video gives us best look at Apple’s next flagship

2

In an ode to Vajpayee, NDMC schools to now be renamed 'Atal Adal Vidyalaya'

3

Salman Khan gives important message with his hilarious #BottleCapChallenge video

4

11-year old girl’s iPhone 6 explodes; sparks in her hand

5

Students flocking in the nation to watch Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30'; see pics

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMLife

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham