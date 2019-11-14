Thursday, Nov 14, 2019 | Last Update : 10:29 AM IST

Business, Economy

PM Modi says wants to make India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024

REUTERS
Published : Nov 14, 2019, 9:33 am IST
Updated : Nov 14, 2019, 9:33 am IST

BRICS targets for investment and trade must be more ambitious and that he welcomes suggestions to further reduce trade costs, says PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

Brasilia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his country aims to be a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024, in remarks to leaders at a summit of BRICS major emerging economies on Wednesday.

India’s GDP in 2018 was USD 2.6 trillion. Modi said that BRICS targets for investment and trade must be more ambitious and that he welcomes suggestions to further reduce trade costs.

Tags: narendra modi, brics, economy, trade, investment
Location: Brazil, Distrito Federal, Brasília

Latest From Business

The broader NSE Nifty slipped 33.20 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 11,807.25.

Market turns jittery on weak macro data, global cues

Annual services output growth of 7.2 per cent in the third quarter was near the weakest level since the global financial crisis. (Photo: Pixabay)

Jobs at risk as China’s services sector feels heat of trade war

Overall market sentiment remains weak on account of weak macro numbers and negative global cues, forex traders said.

Rupee depreciates 15 paise against US dollar

Other factors such as the country’s rural-urban divide have also affected the migration to electronic payments. (Photo: DC)

Love of cash hinders India's move to digital economy

MOST POPULAR

1

Jaw-dropping Motorola Moto Razr foldable phone launched; coming to India really soon

2

6 issues with the Apple AirPods Pro now that they have launched in India

3

Love of cash hinders India's move to digital economy

4

Apple launches 16-inch MacBook Pro; this is the India price

5

Nita Ambani elected to board of Metropolitan Museum of Art

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham