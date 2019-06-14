Friday, Jun 14, 2019 | Last Update : 06:57 PM IST

Business, Economy

India to impose retaliatory tariff on 29 US items from June 16

PTI
Published : Jun 14, 2019, 5:21 pm IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2019, 5:21 pm IST

A notification with this regard will be issued by the finance ministry soon, sources said.

The move will hurt American exporters of these 29 items as they have to pay duties on these products. (Representational Image)
 The move will hurt American exporters of these 29 items as they have to pay duties on these products. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: After extending the deadline for several times, India has decided to impose additional customs duties on 29 US products, including almond, walnut and pulses, with effect from June 16, sources said.

A notification with this regard will be issued by the finance ministry soon, they added.

The move will hurt American exporters of these 29 items as they have to pay duties on these products. India would get about USD 217 million additional revenue from such imports.

The government had on June 21, 2018 decided to impose these duties in retaliation to the US decision of significantly hiking customs duties on certain steel and aluminium products.

India has informed the US about its decision to go ahead with the retaliatory duties, the sources said.

America had in March last year imposed 25 per cent tariff on steel and a 10 per cent import duty on aluminium products. As India is one of the major exporter of these items to the US, the US decision has revenue implication of about USD 240 million on Indian steel and aluminium products.

India extended the deadline for imposition of these duties multiple times in the hope that some solution would emerge during a negotiation between India and the US on a proposed trade package.

But those negotiations came to a halt following the decision of the US to withdraw export incentives to Indian exporters under its Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) programme. These benefits were rolled back from June 5. It would impact goods worth USD 5.5 billion from India to America.

As part of the imposition of higher import duties on 29 US products, India has notified higher tariffs on several goods.

While import duty on walnut has been hiked to 120 per cent from 30 per cent, duty on chickpeas, Bengal gram (chana) and masur dal will be raised to 70 per cent, from 30 per cent currently. Levy on lentils will be increased to 40 per cent.

The duty on boric acid and binders for foundry moulds would be hiked to 7.5 per cent, while that on domestic reagents will be increased to 10 per cent. Duty on artemia, a kind of shrimp, will be hiked to 15 per cent.

The other products on which duties will be hiked include certain kind of nuts, iron and steel products, apples, pears, flat rolled products of stainless steel, other alloy steel, tube and pipe fittings, and screws, bolts and rivets.

India has also dragged the US to the World Trade Organisation's (WTO) dispute settlement mechanism over the imposition of import duties on steel and aluminium.

India exports steel and aluminium products worth about USD 1.5 billion to the US every year.

India's exports to the US in 2017-18 stood at USD 47.9 billion, while imports were at USD 26.7 billion. The trade balance is in favour of India.

Tags: retaliatory tariff, trade, generalised system of preferences, world trade organisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Nirmala Sitharaman, in her opening remarks, said that the present government is committed to improve the educational standards, skilling the youth, enhancing job opportunities. (Image: File | ANI)

Spend more on education, hygiene, woman safety: social sector experts to FM

According to experts, domestic market ended significantly lower tracking weak cues from global markets amid continued uncertainty over US-China trade talks and escalating tensions between the US and Iran after attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

Sensex closes 289.29 points lower at 39,452; bank stocks drag

Television, however, continues to be the dominant force in India, with an estimated contribution of 39 per cent to the total ad spend in 2019, the report said. (Photo: File | Representational)

India ad spend likely to be Rs 697 billion in 2019: Report

Spot gold was trading higher at USD 1,356.70 an ounce in New York and silver was up at USD 15.11 an ounce.

Gold surges Rs 300 on fresh buying, strong global trend

MOST POPULAR

1

Have you ever dreamt of becoming ‘pakodawala’ after clearing 'GATE'?

2

'Premam' fame Anupama Parameswaran dating Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah?

3

This Pak-born fan gets match tickets from Dhoni since 2011

4

Maharashtra's six districts to be diesel-free, to be replaced with bio-CNG: Gadkari

5

ICC World 2019: Injured opener Shikhar Dhawan goes to gym; watch video

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham