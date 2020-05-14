FM Nirmala to reveal second tranche of Aatmanirbhar stimulus package at 4 pm today

Finance Minister is likely to announce measures to help the agriculture sector and allied activities

Hyderabad: Finance minister Nirmala sitaraman is scheduled to reveal the second tranche of her Aatmanirbhar stimulus package at 4 pm today, but the response to her first tranche revealed yesterday was anything but enthusiastic.

The finance minister is likely to announce measures to help the agriculture sector and allied activities. Sitharaman will also address supply chain disruption and ways to resolve issues.

This comes a day after Sitharaman unveiled a series of measures to address challenges for MSMEs and liquidity issues faced by financing companies such as NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs. (Read more here.)

The finance minister reiterated the importance of “self-reliant India” (Atmanirbhar Bharat) in her address on Wednesday. She said the announcement of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is to spur growth in the country.

Earlier this week, prime minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to fight the coronavirus crisis and make India self-reliant. He said on Wednesday that the measures announced by Nirmala Sitharaman "will go a long way in addressing issues faced by businesses, especially MSMEs".