Sunday, Mar 13, 2022 | Last Update : 01:57 PM IST

  Business   Economy  13 Mar 2022  India's GDP growth forecast cut to 7.9 per cent: Morgan Stanley
Business, Economy

India's GDP growth forecast cut to 7.9 per cent: Morgan Stanley

PTI
Published : Mar 13, 2022, 12:10 pm IST
Updated : Mar 13, 2022, 12:10 pm IST

The report saw upside risks of 0.5 per cent of GDP to the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of GDP for FY23

India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: As higher oil prices torpedo economic recovery worldwide, Morgan Stanley has cut India's GDP forecast for the fiscal year beginning April 1 by 50 basis points to 7.9 per cent, raised retail inflation projection to 6 per cent and expects current account deficit to widen to 3 per cent of GDP.

"Even as we expect the cyclical recovery trend to continue, we expect it to be softer than we previously projected," it said in a report. "We believe that the ongoing geopolitical tensions exacerbate external risks and impart a stagflationary impulse to the economy."

 

India is affected through three key channels -- higher prices for oil and other commodities; trade, and tighter financial conditions, influencing business/investment sentiment.

"Building in higher oil prices, we trim our F23 GDP growth forecast 50bps, to 7.9 per cent, lift our CPI inflation forecast to 6 per cent, and expect the current account deficit to widen to 10-year high of 3 per cent of GDP," it said.

India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs and the recent spurt in international oil prices, which pushed rates to a 14-year high of USD 140 per barrel before retracting, will result in the country paying more for the commodity. Also, higher prices will result in inflationary pressure.

 

The key channel of impact for the economy will be higher cost-push inflation, feeding into broader price pressures, which will weigh on all economic agents -- households, business, and government.

Regarding India's exposure to macro stability risks, Morgan Stanley said even as macro stability indicators are expected to worsen, lack of domestic imbalances and focus on improving the productivity dynamic will help to mitigate risks.

"As such, we do not expect that fiscal or monetary policy will need to tighten disruptively to manage macro stability risks. The risk would stem from a further sustained rise in oil prices, leading to quick deterioration in macro stability and currency volatility," it said.

 

The brokerage expected a repo rate hike in the June meeting of RBI's Monetary Policy Committee. "But we now expect the April policy to mark the process of policy normalization with a reverse repo rate hike."

"However, if the RBI were to delay its normalization process, the risk of disruptive policy rate hikes would rise. We see less room for fiscal policy stimulus to support growth given high deficit and debt levels - we see a possibility of a modest fuel tax cut and reliance on the national rural employment program as an automatic stabilizer," it said.

The report saw upside risks of 0.5 per cent of GDP to the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of GDP for FY23 (April 2022 to March 2023).

 

"We see risks skewed to the downside for growth and to the upside for inflation and the CAD," it said. "Again, the key risk would be a sharp and sustained rise in oil prices, exacerbating macro stability concerns and leading to disruptive monetary tightening. Further, risks could arise if global growth conditions weaken further, which would impair India's export and capex cycle."

Tags: gdp, gdp growth, gdp growth rate
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

The ban comes months after the central bank imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on Paytm Payments Bank for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. — DC Image

Paytm Bank barred from adding new customers

The data, however, showed output growth in the mining sector rose to 2.8 per cent in January compared to a rise 2.6 per cent in December, while manufacturing sector output grew 1.1 per cent against a de-growth of 0.9 per cent in December. — Representational image/DC

Factory output expands by 1.3% in January

Among other groups, Godrej has nine brands, Amul, LG, M&M, Samsung have eight brands each and Reliance has seven brands featured in the report. — Twitter

Tata has 36 brands in Most Trusted Brands list

Two-wheeler exports increased 3 per cent. A total of 375,689 units were exported in February 2022 against 364,646 units in the year-earlier month. Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company were major contributors for the month with 182,814 units and 94,427 units. — Representational image/DC Image

Vehicle exports up 5% in February: Siam

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham