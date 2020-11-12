Thursday, Nov 12, 2020 | Last Update : 02:27 PM IST

  Business   Economy  12 Nov 2020  With India's economy in a tailspin, Cabinet approves PLI plan for 10 key sectors
Business, Economy

With India's economy in a tailspin, Cabinet approves PLI plan for 10 key sectors

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Nov 12, 2020, 1:16 pm IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2020, 1:16 pm IST

Under the five-year scheme that will continue till 2025, extra domestic production will be encouraged in 10 key sectors

Representational image
 Representational image

New Delhi: Aiming to enhance domestic manufacturing and job creation, mindful of the economy being in a tailspin, the Union Cabinet Wednesday approved a Productivity Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for 10 key sectors, with an outlay of Rs 1,45,980 crores, which is part of the government's “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” pitch.

Under the five-year scheme that will continue till 2025, extra domestic production will be encouraged in sectors like advanced chemistry cell (ACC) batteries, white goods, speciality steel, pharmaceuticals, auto components, food products, telecom, textiles and electronic products as well as solar photo voltaic modules.

 

This newspaper exclusively reported on September 8 how the Centre, faced with rising unemployment and a sluggish economy, aims to push the “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” agenda by unveiling a national programme for manufacturing ACC batteries domestically. These are widely used in e-vehicles -- whose promotion is a pet project of the NDA government.

ACC battery production is among the 10 key sectors identified by the Centre for inclusion in the PLI scheme. The Centre feels the scheme will enhance exports and make domestic manufacturers globally competitive.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, elaborating on the scheme to the media after the Cabinet meeting, said there would not be any cap on the number of companies participating. However, any new sector that has to be included in the scheme will need fresh Cabinet approval.

 

Official sources said the Centre included these 10 sectors as these are areas where India as a significant marketshare in production for global markets, and after inclusion not only could India emerge as a major player in the manufacture of these products, but there would be big jump in the creation of job.

Tags: corona effects on indian economy, union cabinet, performance linked incentives

Latest From Business

Representational image

LIC bats for a unified regulator to oversee all of India's financial sector

The Bombay Stock Exchange

After unpredictable Samvat 2076, India's stock markets look forward to a stable year

A host of public sector banks that declared their second-quarter results on Friday reported higher profits on improved asset quality and operational metrics as fresh slippages were lower in the absence of lumpy corporate non-performing assets.

Mid sized banks report higher Q2 net profit as asset quality improves

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday revised the guidelines for banks and NBFCs including housing finance companies to jointly lend to the priority sector. (PTI)

RBI announces Co-lending scheme for banks, NBFCs for priority sector

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham