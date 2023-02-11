Saturday, Feb 11, 2023 | Last Update : 09:08 AM IST

  Business   Economy  11 Feb 2023  FM says new tax regime has been made 'very attractive'
Business, Economy

FM says new tax regime has been made 'very attractive'

THE ASIAN AGE. | MADHUSUDAN SAHOO
Published : Feb 11, 2023, 7:22 am IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2023, 7:22 am IST

Nirmala said the Budget focuses on middle class, employment generation, MSMEs, agriculture sector, rural population, health and green growth

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)
 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the government chose the capital expenditure (or capex) route to revive the economy as it has a great multiplier effect. She also said the new tax regime has been made “very attractive”, emphasising on moderation in personal taxes for the middle classes in the country. “In the new tax regime, offering a rebate on annual income of up to Rs 7 lakhs will leave higher disposable income in the hands of the people,” she added.

Replying to the general discussion on Budget 2023-24, Ms Sitharaman also told the Lok Sabha that India was still the fastest-growing major economy and will continue to be so in future. She said the Budget also focuses on the middle class, employment generation, MSMEs, the agriculture sector, the rural population, health and green growth, among others. “Besides, fiscal prudence is maintained as announced in the fiscal glide path in the Budget, which astutely balances the requirement of development imperatives within the limits of the fiscal position,” Ms Sitharaman said.

In the 2023-24 Budget, Ms Sitharaman has raised long-term capital expenditure by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crores, continuing this government’s trend since 2014 to ramp up capital spending on infrastructure and similar sectors. The record outlay also boosted the strategy to revive growth in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Elaborating on the new tax regime, she claimed it has been made “very attractive”, emphasising on moderation in personal taxes for the middle classes and salaried people across the country. “Under the revamped concessional tax regime, which will be effective from the next fiscal, no tax would be levied for income up to Rs 3 lakhs. Also, income between Rs 3-6 lakh will be taxed at five per cent; Rs 6-9 lakhs at 10 per cent, Rs 9-12 lakhs at 15 per cent, Rs 12-15 lakhs at 20 per cent and income of Rs 15 lakhs and above will be taxed at 30 per cent,” she said, adding no tax will be levied on annual incomes of up to Rs 7 lakhs.

Responding to RSP member N.K. Premachandran's remark that the new tax regime will not be beneficial for a person earning Rs 9 lakhs annually and having an investment of Rs 4.5 lakhs in tax savings instruments, Ms Sitharaman said for a person saving Rs 4.5 lakh will be an “effort-ridden exercise” and for a person earning Rs 9 lakhs, it is not always possible to have Rs 4.5 lakhs as saving and then also have enough money to spend on your family,” she said.

Amid walkouts and noisy scenes in the Lok Sabha, the finance minister also countered the Opposition’s allegations on reduction of food subsidy as its allocation in this year’s Budget was down 32 per cent from last year’s Budget. However, she claimed that the food subsidy has been almost doubled to Rs 1.97 lakh crores. “There’s no reduction in it. The cost of PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana and public distribution system (PDS) is being fully borne by the Centre,” she said.

On the issue of employment and agriculture credit target, Ms Sitharaman also strongly defended the government’s move, saying the 2023-24 Budget was a balanced one in all aspects. On the employment front, she said the government has already offered about 10 lakh jobs with the interests of states being of paramount importance and promised job opportunities, training and skill development for the youth. For the agriculture credit scheme, she said the credit target for 2023-24 has been increased to Rs 20 lakh crores.

Tags: union budget 2023-24, finance minister nirmala sitharaman, budget session
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From Business

US aviation giant, Boeing, will focus its presence at Aero India 2023 on investments in growing local services and capabilities (Image credit: Twitter)

Boeing to focus on local industry growth at Aero India 2023

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a post-budget press conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

FM lists 7 Budget priorities: Tax slab changes; middle class focus; Rlys boost

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman poses for a photograph as she leaves the Finance ministry to present the annual budget in the parliament in New Delhi. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)

Sitharaman takes tablet in red pouch to Parliament to present paperless Budget

Vikram Pawah, president BMW India (Photo by arrangement)

BMW bullish on expanding Indian luxury market

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2023 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham