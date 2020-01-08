Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020 | Last Update : 04:53 AM IST

Business, Economy

Govt pegs GDP growth at 5 per cent for current fiscal

THE ASIAN AGE. | MADHUSUDAN SAHOO
Published : Jan 8, 2020, 1:23 am IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2020, 1:32 am IST

GDP growth stood at 4.8 per cent for the first half of the current fiscal year.

The first advance estimate of FY20 gross value added (GVA) growth is estimated at 4.9 per cent against 6.6 per cent in 2018-19. The manufacturing sector is expected to grow at 2 per cent in 2019-20 compared to 6.9 per cent in the previous year.
 The first advance estimate of FY20 gross value added (GVA) growth is estimated at 4.9 per cent against 6.6 per cent in 2018-19. The manufacturing sector is expected to grow at 2 per cent in 2019-20 compared to 6.9 per cent in the previous year.

New Delhi: India’s economic growth for the current fiscal is pegged at 5 per cent, down from 6.8 per cent in year-ago period. The latest data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), on Tuesday, forecast 5 per cent growth in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019-20, much in line with the Reserve Bank’s estimate of 5 per cent in December, but the lowest since 2008-09 when growth slowed to 3.1 per cent following the global financial crisis.

GDP growth stood at 4.8 per cent for the first half of the current fiscal year.

The first advance estimate of FY20 gross value added (GVA) growth is estimated at 4.9 per cent against 6.6 per cent in 2018-19. The manufacturing sector is expected to grow at 2 per cent in 2019-20 compared to 6.9 per cent in the previous year.

The advance estimates are based on the growth numbers of the first two quarters and other high frequency data. Growth had slowed to over a six-year low of 5 per cent in the first quarter while it further slipped to 4.5 per cent in the second quarter.

As per the data, the economy’s deceleration was mostly witnessed in sectors like agriculture, construction & electricity, gas & water supply while some sector like mining, public administration and defence showed minor improvement.

“The real GDP at constant prices (2011-12) in FY20 is likely to attain a level of Rs 147.79 lakh crore as against the provisional estimate of GDP for the year FY19 of Rs 140.78 lakh crore,” CSO said.

The first advance estimate data is generally released one month ahead of the Union budget, which will be presented on February 1, while the actual data for three quarters, or the second advance estimates for third quarter, is expected to be released on February 28. This would give a better picture of the health of economy.

India needs to grow at around 8 per cent a year to create enough jobs for the millions of young people joining the labour force each year.

The per capita income in real terms (at 2011-12 prices) during 2019-20 is likely to attain a level of Rs 96,563 compared to Rs 92,565 in the year 2018-19. “The growth rate in per capita income is estimated at 4.3 per cent during 2019-20 against 5.6 per cent in the previous year. The gross fixed capital formation at current prices is estimated at Rs 57.42 lakh crore in 2019-20 against Rs 55.70 lakh crore in 2018-19.

However, economists aren’t sure of the growth projections. “With FY20 real GDP growth at 5 per cent, CSO expects personal consumption growth to pick up from 4.1 per cent in 1HFY20 to 7.3 per cent in 2HFY20, which certainly seems optimistic to us,” said Nikhil Gupta, chief economist, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“Surprisingly it also expects government consumption to continue to grow strongly at 8.5 per cent in 2HFY20, which seems to be a challenging one, considering the massive receipt shortfall,” said Gupta.

Tags: gross domestic product, gdp growth

Latest From Business

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has changed the rules for liquidation process by barring creditors from selling assets of a company to any person restricted from submitting insolvency resolution plan. (Representational Image)

Liquidation rules tighened

While the private insurers appointed 3.82 lakh agents, they terminated 3 lakh agents. Similarly LIC of India appointed 2.64 lakh agents and terminated 2.33 lakh according to the recent annual report 2018-19 released by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).

Life agents see mass culling

After a tough September quarter, the December quarter too is expected to remain subdued for FMCG companies, as demand remains soft. Volume growth is expected to be in low-to-mid single digits.

Low FMCG revenue, volume growth seen

The scooter comes in a splendid three-tone combination of matte black, metallic black and metallic red colour.

TVS launches NTORQ 125 Race Edition in SL

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple suddenly leaks crazy new iPhone details

2

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

3

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

4

Intel gives sneak peek into gaming-focused mini PC

5

Netflix India has dished out the best tweet of 2020 and it has gone absolutely viral

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham