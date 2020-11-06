Friday, Nov 06, 2020 | Last Update : 02:48 AM IST

  Business   Economy  06 Nov 2020  Even as economic recovery continues, India lost 5.5 lakh jobs in October
Business, Economy

Even as economic recovery continues, India lost 5.5 lakh jobs in October

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANGEETHA G
Published : Nov 6, 2020, 2:27 am IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2020, 2:27 am IST

October is the first month since the recovery began in May that has recorded a fall in employment

Representational image.
 Representational image.

Chennai: Despite the economic recovery seen in October, the month has recorded a fall in employment for the first time since May, finds CMIE. Around 5.5 lakh jobs have been lost in October.

October is the first month since the recovery began in May that has recorded a fall in employment. CMIE also finds that the process of recovery of jobs, while robust during May, June and July before slowing down in August and September, has now fallen into the negative zone in October.

 

Of the 121 million jobs lost in April, 110 million jobs came back during May, June and July. Then, August and September saw the addition of only 5 million jobs. Now, October is the first fall in job numbers since the recovery began, according to CMIE.

This fall in employment has come when demand for employment is rising. The number of unemployed who are willing to work has increased by 12 million in October.

The ecent IHS Markit services PMI survey too had observed a decline in employment in October, despite the optimism towards the year-ahead outlook strengthening. Amid reports of workers on leave failing to return and difficulties in hiring staff due to the pandemic, services employment decreased again in October, the survey had said.

 

According to CMIE, the employment rate fell from 38 per cent in September to 37.8 per cent in October. This is an outcome of a combination of a stagnant labour participation rate and an increase in the unemployment rate. The labour participation rate as of October 2020 continues to remain significantly lower than the levels seen till February 2020. The employment rate had shed a massive 12.2 percentage points in April. Much of this, 10.4 percentage points, was recovered during May, June and July. But, after that, the recovery has been negligible.

The job losses have happened among small traders and wage labourers and that too in the rural areas. Employment among these categories dipped almost 10.6 million from 130 million to 120 million in a month’s time. However, the salaried class added close to 5 million jobs and businesses and farmers another five million, which led to a net job loss of 5.5 lakh, said Kruti Shah, economist, Emkay Global Financial Services.

 

“The job losses could have happened probably due to the migration of hawkers and wage labourers back to the cities. Due to this migration, rural jobs show a clear dip, but urban centres have not added jobs as companies are still working on limited manpower,” she said.   

The employment rate in October 2020 at 37.8 per cent was 1.56 percentage points lower than it was in 2019-20. CMIE finds that this fall of 1.56 percentage points probably also reflects a trend of falling employment rates independent of the lockdown. The employment rate has been falling every year since 2016-17. It fell by 1.13 percentage points in 2017-18, then by 1.46 percentage points in 2018-19 and by 0.46 percentage points in 2019-20. If this trend continues, 2020-21 would see another fall of about one percentage point in the employment rate, finds CMIE.

 

Tags: job creation, job losses, employment in india, unemployment crisis, coronavirus lockdown

Latest From Business

The RBI and the Finance Ministry have already filed separate additional affidavits in the top court saying that the banks, financial and non-banking financial institutions will credit into the accounts of eligible borrowers by November 5 the difference between compound and simple interest collected on loans of up to Rs 2 crore during the moratorium scheme period. (PTI)

Loan moratorium: RBI urges SC to lift interim order banning declaration of NPAs

Representational image. (PTI)

Manufacturing PMI expands to 13-year high in October, signals economic recovery

Centre has decided to delink the land component from the companies and transfer them to their parent ministries

Centre to delink land held by 17 sick PSUs

GST collections improve in Oct. 2020

GST collections cross Rs 1L crore for the first time after COVID-19 hit India

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham