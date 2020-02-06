Reserve Bank of India keeps key policy rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent

In the last MPC meet benchmark interest rate was cut by 0.25 per cent to 5.15 pc from 5.40 pc amid low inflation, faltering economic growth.

Mumbai: The six-member Monetary Policy Commitee (MPC), chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, started its three-day discussions from 4th Februray, 2020, for decision on key interest rates amid low inflation, faltering economic growth and uncertain global scenario.

The MPC was meeting for its sixth bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for the year 2019-20. Reserve Bank of India has decided to keep the repo rate same at 5.15 per cent.

All six members of Monetary Policy Committee vote in favour of maintaining status quo on interest rate.

RBI pegs GDP growth for 2020-21 at 6 per cent.

RBI anticipates inflation to remain elevated in short-run; overall, inflation outlook remains highly uncertain.