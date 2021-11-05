Friday, Nov 05, 2021 | Last Update : 02:45 PM IST

  Business   Economy  05 Nov 2021  Petrol, diesel prices will increase again in coming months: Energy expert
Business, Economy

Petrol, diesel prices will increase again in coming months: Energy expert

ANI
Published : Nov 5, 2021, 12:51 pm IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2021, 12:51 pm IST

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday announced a Rs 5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a Rs 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel

Taneja believes that petrol and diesel should be included in GST so that more relief can be obtained and there will be more transparency. (PTI Photo)
 Taneja believes that petrol and diesel should be included in GST so that more relief can be obtained and there will be more transparency. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The prices of petrol and diesel will increase again in the coming months, said energy expert Narendra Taneja on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Taneja said, "It is to understand that we import oil. It is an imported commodity. Today, we have to import 86 per cent of our total oil use. The prices of oils are not in the hands of any government. Both petrol and diesel are de control commodities. In July 2010, Manmohan Singh's government implemented the deregulation on petrol. In 2014, the Modi government decontrol diesel."

 

He said the COVID pandemic is the major reason for the rise of oil prices in the international market.

"Whenever there is an imbalance in demand and supply, prices are bound to increase. The second reason is the lack of investment in the oil sector as governments are promoting renewable/green energy sectors like solar power. Crude oil will be more expensive in the coming months. In 2023, the price of crude oil can rise by Rs 100," he stated.

Asked about the reason for Centre's move to decrease excise duty on petrol and diesel, Taneja said, "When oil prices are low, the government increases the excise duty, when oil is too expensive, the government reduces the excise duty. The consumption and sale of oil had come down to 40 per cent during the time of COVID. Later, it had come down to 35 per cent. When the sales have reduced, the income of the government will automatically decrease. But now that sale is back like the pre-COVID era."

 

"Secondly, the GST collection is indicating positive sign for the economic recovery. The government is relatively in comfortable position than earlier. Plus, our economy is based on diesel. If the price of diesel goes up that increases the price of everything. The inflation is high. Considering these things, the government has taken this step," he emphasised.

Taneja believes that petrol and diesel should be included in GST so that more relief can be obtained and there will be more transparency.

In a relief to consumers, the Finance Ministry on Wednesday announced a Rs 5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a Rs 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel. Amid record-high fuel prices, this is the first cut in central excise duties in over three years.

 

Tags: petrol and diesel, petrol and diesel prices, petrol price, diesel price
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Paytm IPO is scheduled to open on November 8. (Photo: Representational)

IPO rush continues; Paytm, 2 other public issues to open next week

A pump attendant fills petrol at a petrol pump station. (PTI)

Centre cuts excise duty on petrol by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 10 on Diwali eve

Tata Motors said India operations showed significant improvement in the second quarter as compared to a year ago. However, the supply chain issues and commodity inflation impacted the margins. — Representational image/DC

Tata Motors Q2 loss widens to Rs 4,440 cr

Increasing maturity of gamers, comfort to pay online and UPI Integration in gaming apps are some of the factors supporting growth of paying users. — Representational image/DC

Gaming time up by 45% during pandemic

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham