Friday, Jul 05, 2019 | Last Update : 06:02 PM IST

Business, Economy

Budget 2019 stresses on massive infra investments to grow into USD 5 trillion economy

PTI
Published : Jul 5, 2019, 5:48 pm IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2019, 5:48 pm IST

Infrastructure financing needs have been estimated at around Rs 20 lakh crore a year, said Nirmala Sitharaman.

Terming the connectivity as the lifeblood of the economy, Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of steps to scale up India's infrastructure programmes including augmenting 1,25,000 km of rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana at a cost of Rs 80,250 crore and creating a national highways grid.
 Terming the connectivity as the lifeblood of the economy, Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of steps to scale up India's infrastructure programmes including augmenting 1,25,000 km of rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana at a cost of Rs 80,250 crore and creating a national highways grid.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday outlined a host of measures to boost infrastructure, digital economy and jobs creation to achieve USD 5 trillion economy target and said a massive push to all forms of physical connectivity is helping bridge the rural-urban divide.

Tabling the Modi 2.0 government's maiden budget in Parliament, Sitharaman said infrastructure financing needs have been estimated at around Rs 20 lakh crore (USD 300 billion) a year and proposed to enhance the sources of capital for infrastructure financing including setting up a Credit Guarantee Enhancement Corporation for which regulations have been notified by the Reserve Bank of India.

Terming the connectivity as the lifeblood of the economy, the minister announced a slew of steps to scale up India's infrastructure programmes including augmenting 1,25,000 km of rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana at a cost of Rs 80,250 crore and creating a national highways grid.

Stressing the need for an estimated investment of Rs 50 lakh crore for augmenting railways infrastructure, she said that steps were taken to boost infrastructure in sectors like roads, waterways, metro and railway besides emphasising on the measures for a self-reliant aviation industry.

Asserting that physical and social infrastructure has to be built, Sitharaman said: "The common man was served even as major transformational reforms were being rolled out. And for this to continue we need to invest heavily in infrastructure, in digital economy and on job creation in small and medium firms."

The finance minister said the government has given a massive push to all forms of physical connectivity through Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, industrial corridors, dedicated freight corridors, Bhartamala and Sagarmala projects, Jal Marg Vikas and UDAN Schemes.

While the industrial corridors would improve infrastructure availability for greater industrial investment in the catchment regions, the dedicated freight corridors would mitigate the congestion of railway network benefitting the common man, she said.

"The ambitious programme of Bharatmala would help develop national road corridors and highways, while Sagarmala would enhance port connectivity, modernisation and port-linked industrialisation. If Sagarmala is aimed at improving the infrastructure for external trade, equally it is the poor man's transport too. Waterways are proven as a cheap mode of transport," she said.

The Jal Marg Vikas project for capacity augmentation of navigation on national waterways is aimed at smoothening internal trade carried through inland water transport. These initiatives will improve logistics tremendously, reducing the cost of transportation and increasing the competitiveness of domestically produced goods, she added.

Sitharaman said with the changing economic scenario, it is important to upgrade roads connecting villages to rural markets and for this PMGSY-III is envisaged to upgrade 1,25,000 km of road length over the next five years, with an estimated cost of Rs 80,250 crore.

Saying that the schemes like UDAN were bridging rural-urban divide, She said as the world's third largest domestic aviation market, the time was ripe for India to enter into aircraft financing and leasing activities from Indian shores.

About metro rail projects, she said a total route length of 300 kilometres have been approved during 2018-19 and 657 km of metro rail network has become operational in the country.

The finance minister said India's first indigenously developed payment ecosystem for transport, based on National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) standards, launched by the Prime Minister in March, 2019 will enable people to pay multiple kinds of transport charges, including metro services and toll tax, across the country.

About highways, she said the government will carry out a comprehensive restructuring of National Highway Programme to ensure that the National Highway Grid of desirable length and capacity is created.

On waterways, she said the country needs to develop it to shift a significant portion of inland cargo movement from road and rail.

This government envisions using the rivers for cargo transportation, which will also help to decongest roads and railways, she added.

As part of the Jal Marg Vikas Project for enhancing the navigational capacity of Ganga, a multi-modal terminal at Varanasi has become functional in November 2018 and two more terminals at Sahibganj and Haldia would be completed in 2019-20, Sitharaman said.

"The movement of cargo volume on Ganga is estimated to increase by nearly four times in the next four years. This will make movement of freight, passenger cheaper and reduce our import bill," Sitharaman said.

The budget estimated railway infrastructure would need an investment of Rs 50 lakh crore between 2018-2030.

The minister also said that large public infrastructure can be built on land parcels held by central ministries and Central Public Sector Enterprises across the country.

Stressing the need for innovative financing for infrastructure, she said India has had a reasonable success in brownfield asset monetisation and aditionally, NHAI carried out one ToT (toll operate transfer) transaction garnering Rs 24,000 crore.

Highlighting PMGSY, Sitharaman said it has brought many socio-economic gains in the rural areas and all weather connectivity has now been provided to over 97 per cent of such habitations.

Tags: union budget 2019, budget 2019, nirmala sitharaman, boost infrastructure, digital economy, jobs creation, roads, railway
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

It was proposed to increase duty on other alloy steel and wire of other alloy steel (other than INVAR) to 7.5 per cent from 5 per cent at present. (Photo: Representational)

Budget 2019: Govt hikes customs duty on stainless steel items, alloy steel

Diesel is priced at Rs 64.33 a litre in Delhi and Rs 67.40 per litre in Mumbai. (Photo: Bunny smith)

Budget 2019: Petrol price to rise by Rs 2.5, diesel by Rs 2.3 after FM raises tax

Besides PM-KISAN, the government has proposed to increase the allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) to Rs 14,000 crore for the current fiscal against the revised estimate of Rs 12,975.70 crore for the 2018-19. (Representional Image)

Budget 2019: Govt raises budget allocation to agri ministry by 78 pc in FY'20

The NPS is a voluntary, defined contribution retirement savings scheme for government employees as well as for those working in the private sector.

Budget 2019: Govt proposes to separate NPS Trust from PFRDA

MOST POPULAR

1

Why are labourers in Maharashtra having their wombs removed?

2

Adventurous mom! Sameera Reddy flaunts baby bump in underwater photo shoot; see pics

3

Watch: Sena corporator Milind Vaidya assaults chicken traders over 'parking issue'

4

Fake Samsung firmware update app dupes over 10,000,000 Android users

5

Ananya reveals the quality she inherited from dad Chunky Panday; find out

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday night, the makers of Kabir Singh had organised a success bash as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office. Kabir Singh actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Sohum Majumdar and others celebrated success in all-night party at the swanky pub in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kabir Singh success bash: Shahid-Kiara celebrate in all-night party; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, John Abraham, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kartik-Sara, Akshay, Alia and others snapped in Mumbai

Amidst heavy rains, Kangana Ranaut launched her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer at grand launch in Mumbai. Also starring Rajkummar Rao in lead role, Kangana stole the limelight with her shimmering appearance at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Kangana steals the limelight at Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra launched their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi's trailer. The actor were looking amazing together as their outfit had a 'desi' touch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jabariya Jodi trailer launch: Sidharth-Parineeti shine in 'desi' avatar

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham