Budget 2019: Sensex gives up gains, falls over 150 points

Published : Jul 5, 2019, 12:14 pm IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2019, 12:15 pm IST

The 30-share index was trading 171.82 points, or 0.43 per cent, lower at 39,736.24

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 55.70 or 0.47 per cent, to 11,891.05.
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex surrendered early gains to fall over 150 points Friday, dragged by losses in oil and gas, metal and power stocks, as Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman presented her maiden Union Budget.

The Sensex had reclaimed the 40,000 mark and the NSE Nifty inched closer to the 12,000 level in morning trade ahead of the Budget presentation.

The Sensex had reclaimed the 40,000 mark and the NSE Nifty inched closer to the 12,000 level in morning trade ahead of the Budget presentation.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, ONGC, NTPC, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, M&M, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp and TCS, falling up to 5 per cent. HUL, Asian Paints and Kotak Bank were the only gainers in the index, rising up to 0.81 per cent.

Presenting the full Union Budget for 2019-20, Sitharaman said India needs to make structural reforms to achieve the target of USD 5 trillion economy in the next few years. She said it was the right time to consider increasing minimum public shareholding from 25 per cent to 35 per cent.

The Budget also proposed rationalisation and streamlining of KYC norms for Foreign Portfolio Investors to make them investor-friendly.

Sitharaman said the government proposes to initiate steps for electronic fund raising programme for listing of social enterprises and voluntary organisations.

Interoperability of RBI depositories and SEBI depositories is necessary for seamless transfer of treasury bills, she said, adding the government will take necessary measures for the same.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated 24 paise to 68.74 against the US dollar.

pension benefit will be extended to around three crore retail traders and shopkeepers with an annual turnover less than 1.5 crores.

Union Budget 2019: Pension benefit to be extended to around 3 cr retail traders

In the past one year, NPAs worth Rs 1 lakh crore has been recovered, Sitharaman said.

Union Budget 2019: NPAs worth Rs 4 lakh crore recovered in past four years

Finance Minister also announced that pension benefits will be offered to three crore shop owners with annual turnovers less than Rs 1.5 crore.

Union Budget 2019: FM announces 2 pc interest subvention for GST-registered MSMEs

Government will invest widely in agriculture infrastructure and support private entrepreneurship for value addition in farm sector, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union Budget 2019: Government will invest widely in agri infrastructure: Sitharaman

