Friday, Jul 05, 2019

Business, Economy

Budget 2019: Govt lower fiscal deficit target to 3.3 per cent for FY20

PTI
Published : Jul 5, 2019, 2:12 pm IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2019, 2:12 pm IST

The fiscal deficit this year is 3.3 per cent brought down from 3.4 per cent.

While presenting interim Budget 2019-20 in February, the government had pegged fiscal deficit target at 3.4 per cent.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday lowered the fiscal deficit target to 3.3 per cent for the current fiscal from the earlier estimate of 3.4 per cent of the GDP.

"The fiscal deficit this year is 3.3 per cent brought down from 3.4 per cent," she said while presenting Budget for 2019-20.

While presenting interim Budget 2019-20 in February, the government had pegged fiscal deficit target at 3.4 per cent. 

Tags: union budget 2019, budget 2019, budget parliament, nirmala sitharaman, finance budget, economic survey 2019, fiscal deficit, gdp growth, economy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

