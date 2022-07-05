Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022 | Last Update : 01:57 AM IST

  Business   Economy  04 Jul 2022  Highest 28% GST on luxury, sin goods to continue: Revenue Secy
Business, Economy

Highest 28% GST on luxury, sin goods to continue: Revenue Secy

PTI
Published : Jul 4, 2022, 11:48 pm IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2022, 11:48 pm IST

The GST Council has set up a Group of Ministers (GoM), under Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, to suggest rationalisation in tax rates and more

As per an RBI study, the weighted average tax rate under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has come down to 11.6 per cent, from 14.4 per cent at the time of its launch. (AA File Image)
  As per an RBI study, the weighted average tax rate under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has come down to 11.6 per cent, from 14.4 per cent at the time of its launch. (AA File Image)

New Delhi: The government intends to continue with the top GST slab of 28 per cent for luxury and sin goods, but is open to discuss narrowing down the three slabs of 5, 12 and 18 per cent into two, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Monday.

Addressing the industry leaders, Bajaj said the rate rationalisation exercise of the GST Council is a result of introspection of GST, five years after its rollout, and the policymakers do not have a "fetish" to raise the tax rates to the revenue-neutral level of 15.5 per cent.

On the industry demand for bringing petroleum products under GST net, he said since fuel constitutes a larger part of their revenues, both the Centre and states have some apprehension. "We will have to wait for some time."

"Of the 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent, we would have to continue with 28 per cent because in a developing economy, in an economy with so much of income disparity, there would be some luxury and sin items that would and should attract a higher rate of taxation.

"But, whether on 5, 12 and 18 (per cent), we can bring down to 2 rates to start with and then see how the country grows and whether there is a capacity to bring it to one rate or not is something to be seen. It is a very difficult challenge," Bajaj said at an Assocham event.

Under the GST, a four-rate structure that exempts or imposes a low rate of tax of 5 per cent on essential items and a top rate of 28 per cent on cars is levied. The other slabs of tax are 12 and 18 per cent.

Besides, there is a special 3 per cent rate for gold, jewellery and precious stones and 1.5 per cent on cut and polished diamonds.

Also, a cess is levied on the highest tax slab of 28 per cent on luxury, sin and demerit goods. The collection from the cess goes to a separate corpus -- Compensation fund -- which is used to make up for revenue loss suffered by the state due to the GST rollout.

The GST Council has set up a Group of Ministers (GoM), under Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, to suggest rationalisation in tax rates, merging of slabs, reviewing the exempt list and correcting duty inversion in cases where taxes on final output in lower than that in inputs. The GoM has been given 3-month more time to submit a final report.

As per an RBI study, the weighted average tax rate under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has come down to 11.6 per cent, from 14.4 per cent at the time of its launch.

The revenue-neutral rate under the GST should be about 15.5 per cent, as per the Subramanian Committee report, submitted before the GST launch.

The GST Council, based on the interim GoM report last month, had removed tax exemptions on a host of items, including pre-packed and labelled wheat flour, paneer, curd, and lassi, while correcting inverted duties on items like LED lamps, solar water heaters.

"We keep talking of RNR at 15.5 per cent and the present rate being 11.6, may be gone up to 11.8 or 11.9 per cent with inverted duties being removed. What is it? are we looking at we should reach a rate of 15 per cent? I really do not think there is any fetish in the minds of policymakers that we have to reach that particular rate," Bajaj said.

The secretary said this is the time after five years to introspect and see how the GST rate structures have panned out, whether there is a need to lessen the number of rates than what they presently are and what are the commodities that can go into higher rates and which can come into lower rates.

"I think, we as policymakers and states now are looking at GST from this eye and not having this objective that I have to somehow increase rates in some commodities to reach that 15 per cent odd rate," Bajaj added.

Tags: goods and service tax (gst)

Latest From Business

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the GST Council meeting, in Chandigarh, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

GST Council puts off compensation decision till August

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the GST Council meeting, in Chandigarh, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

GST Council removes tax exemptions on some items

Pallonji Mistry (Image credit: Facebook)

Business tycoon Pallonji Mistry dies at 93

A minimum 10-15 per cent increase in air fares is required to ensure that cost of operations are better sustained, Singh said in a statement. (Representational image: PTI)

Minimum 10-15% increase in airfares must: SpiceJet CMD

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham