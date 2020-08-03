Monday, Aug 03, 2020 | Last Update : 06:58 PM IST

132nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,807,250

52,087

Recovered

1,188,389

39,966

Deaths

38,188

753

Maharashtra44122827680915576 Tamil Nadu2576131964834132 Andhra Pradesh158764828861474 Delhi1376771233174004 Karnataka134819577252496 Uttar Pradesh92921533571730 West Bengal75516527301678 Telangana6766048609551 Gujarat63675466892482 Bihar5727036637322 Rajasthan4441031216706 Assam4290532385105 Haryana3651929690433 Odisha3491321955236 Madhya Pradesh3353523550886 Kerala259121446383 Jammu and Kashmir2141613127396 Punjab1785311466423 Jharkhand121884513115 Chhatisgarh9608699158 Uttarakhand7593443786 Goa6530466853 Tripura5248346323 Puducherry3806230952 Manipur283117377 Himachal Pradesh2654150813 Arunachal Pradesh19359693 Nagaland19356484 Chandigarh111769819 Meghalaya8742645 Sikkim6582891 Mizoram4702580
  Business   Economy  03 Aug 2020  Real estate sentiment hit an all-time low in Apr-Jun due to pandemic, survey states
Business, Economy

Real estate sentiment hit an all-time low in Apr-Jun due to pandemic, survey states

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 3, 2020, 5:33 pm IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2020, 5:33 pm IST

The office market, on the other hand, has shown nearly 98-99 per cent rent collection and low relevant micromarket vacancies

Indian laborers work at a goverment building construction site during reimposed weekend lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Jammu, India. AP Photo
 Indian laborers work at a goverment building construction site during reimposed weekend lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Jammu, India. AP Photo

New Delhi: The sentiments in the country's real estate sector hit an all-time low during April-June due to the COVID-19 pandemic and remain pessimistic for the next six months even as stakeholders see slight improvement, according to a survey.

According to 25th survey by property consultant Knight Frank and industry bodies Ficci and Naredco, the current sentiment index fell to 22 in April-June from 31 in the previous quarter.

 

"The current sentiment is recorded to be at the lowest," Knight Frank India said in a statement.

The future sentiment index improved to 41 from 36 during the period under review but remained in the pessimistic zone.

"With continued economic stress and ambiguity regarding recovery, the current sentiments of the real estate stakeholders in India have been recorded at a low 22 in Q2 2020 (April-June)," Knight Frank India said.

This survey, covering the April-June 2020 period, was conducted in the first two weeks of July 2020.

The survey covers key supply-side stakeholders, which include developers, private equity funds, banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

 

A score of 50 represents a 'neutral' view or status quo; a score above 50 demonstrates a 'positive' sentiment; and a score below 50 indicates a 'negative' sentiment.

Knight Frank India Chairman and Managing Director Shishir Baijal said, "With some of the macroeconomic indicators showing marginal improvement and with the impending festive season in the second half of the year, the stakeholders have shown improved sentiments compared to the previous quarter, albeit they have remained in the pessimistic zone."

He added that at this juncture, the lockdown is expected to ease further by the advent of the festive season, helping to revive economic activity and propel conversion of the pent-up demand.

 

Baijal said the central bank and the government have announced stimulus measures that have provided much-required reprieve to the economy in these testing times.

"However, there is a need for further demand-boosting measures to improve sentiments in the economy," he said.

For the real estate sector in particular, Baijal said there is a need for measures such as additional tax benefits for buying or renting a house, added incentives for affordable housing, easing of credit availability for the sector and a one-time restructuring of developer loans to help the sector recover from this crisis.

Sanjay Dutt, MD and CEO of Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd and chairman of the FICCI Real Estate Committee, said, "The sentiment for residential market is expected to remain low with a desire for 'unlocking of the lockdown' and therefore, better outlook for the next quarter."

 

The office market, on the other hand, has shown nearly 98-99 per cent rent collection and low relevant micromarket vacancies with some marginal rental growth abundantly demonstrating its sustainability, he said.

"The retail and the institutional investors are flocking to REITS (real estate investment trusts).

"You will see by the end of the year close to 100 million sq ft listed at the exchanges. We expect USD 2-3 billion investment to exchange hands by March 2021. Some vacancies at Tier 2 tenants and developments are expected," Dutt said.

Niranjan Hiranandani, national president of NAREDCO and Founder & MD of Hiranandani Group, said, "The economy was catering even before the pandemic hit, with demand stagnation leading to declining GDP growth over successive quarters."

 

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent total economic lockdown had a big dent on sentiments and activity level in the second quarter of 2020, he said.

He suggested reduction in taxes, levies, stamp duties and GST for stipulated time-frame to generate demand shock which is imperative to kick-start the economic uptick.

"Simultaneously, in addition to the fiscal stimulus, industry pegs high hopes on one-time debt restructuring, additional stress fund and enhanced credit flow supply to facilitate working capital requirement of businesses to revive back," Hiranandani said

Tags: covid-19 india, real estate sector

Latest From Business

Sensex tanks 667 pts; Nifty ends below 10,900. (PTI Photo)

Indices extend loses for 4th day, Sensex plunges 667 points, Nifty below 10,900

Wockhardt to supply millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines to UK. (PTI Photo)

India's Wockhardt to supply COVID-19 vaccines to UK

India's manufacturing sector activity contracts for 4th straight month in July. (PTI Photo)

Manufacturing activity shrinks again in July, PMI below June-level

DCGI gives nod to Serum Institute for phase 2, 3 trials of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo)

Serum-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine gets DCGI grant for human trials in India

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham