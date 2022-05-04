Wednesday, May 04, 2022 | Last Update : 01:04 AM IST

  Business   Economy  03 May 2022  Exports jump by 24% in April
Business, Economy

Exports jump by 24% in April

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANGEETA G
Published : May 3, 2022, 11:32 pm IST
Updated : May 3, 2022, 11:32 pm IST

Higher energy prices were one of the key factors for the higher exports

Merchandise exports rose 24 per cent to $38.19 billion and imports rose 26.6 per cent to $58.26 billion in April 2022 compared to the same month last year. (Representational Photo: AFP)
 Merchandise exports rose 24 per cent to $38.19 billion and imports rose 26.6 per cent to $58.26 billion in April 2022 compared to the same month last year. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Chennai: Merchandise exports rose 24 per cent to $38.19 billion and imports rose 26.6 per cent to $58.26 billion in April 2022 compared to the same month last year.

Higher energy prices were one of the key factors for the higher exp-orts. The export of petroleum products was up 113.21 per cent to $7.73 billion, electronic goods exports were up 64.04 per cent and chemicals 26.71 per cent.

 

In case of imports too, energy products led the growth. The import of petroleum and crude products accounted for 33.5 per cent of imports in April. In value terms, petroleum products worth $19.51 billion were imported last month, registering a growth of 81.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Further, coal, coke, and briquettes worth $4.74 billion were imported in April, up 136.4 per cent from the same month last year. The import of gold was down by 72.9 per cent, while the export of gems and jewellery was down 2.11 per cent.

Both on a yearly basis as well as monthly basis, trade deficit widened and stood at $20.07 billion.

In April 2021, the trade deficit stood at $15.29 billion and in March 2022 it was at $18.51 billion.

 

“While merchandise imports printed in line with our forecast, an encouraging overshooting of exports curtailed the trade deficit to $20.1 billion, below our estimate of $22.8 billion. Nevertheless, unless commodity prices recede appreciably, we expect the merchandise trade deficit to print above US$20 billion in a majority of the months of FY2023,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA

“The increase in the merchandise trade deficit from $15.3 billion in April 2021 to $20.1 billion in April 2022 was entirely on account of oil. Although the non-oil trade deficit remained stable, there was a shift in its composition, with a plunge in gold imports being offset by a rise in non-oil non-gold imports such as coal and chemicals, an unsavoury yet expected fallout of the higher commodity prices engendered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” she said.

 

Tags: energy prices, trade deficit, merchandise exports, electronic goods exports
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Latest From Business

Earlier this month, the ED had also questioned the global vice president of the group, Manu Kumar Jain, at the agency's regional office in Bengaluru, Karnataka. (PTI)

ED seizes Rs 5,551 cr deposits of smartphone giant Xiaomi India for FEMA violation

Seoul stood second in rental performance on a quarterly basis and first on a year-on-year basis. — Representative image/DC

Bengaluru office rentals soar fastest

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Chairperson M R Kumar addresses a press conference, in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The LIC IPO is opening on May 4 with a price band of Rs 902 to Rs 949 per equity share. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

LIC’s Rs.21K crore IPO, India's largest, to open on May 4

The company has decided to reserve 10 per cent of shares on the offer for its policyholders under the policyholder reservation portion. (Wikipedia)

LIC IPO a treat for policyholders

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham