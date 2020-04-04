Saturday, Apr 04, 2020 | Last Update : 04:12 AM IST

Business, Economy

Coronavirus crisis is like no other: IMF on covid economic impact

AP
Published : Apr 3, 2020, 11:48 pm IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2020, 11:48 pm IST

It is way worse than the global financial crisis and it is a crisis that requires all of us to come together

A general view of a temporary field hospital set at Ifema convention and exhibition in Madrid, Spain. AP photo
 A general view of a temporary field hospital set at Ifema convention and exhibition in Madrid, Spain. AP photo

Geneva: The head of the International Monetary Fund says the recession sparked by the coronavirus pandemic is way worse than the 2008 global recession.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva is describing the situation as a crisis like no other.

Never in the history of the IMF have we witnessed the world economy coming to a standstill, she said. We are now in recession, it is way worse than the global financial crisis and it is a crisis that requires all of us to come together."

Georgieva says 90 countries have already approached the institution for emergency financing.

She is calling on countries to prioritize health expenditures and to make sure doctors, nurses and other health workers are paid. She adds that the world's most fragile countries must be protected, noting that USD 90 billion have flown out and damaged emerging economies.

Tags: imf chief, coronavirus pandemic, coronavirus recession, coronavirus economic impact

Related Stories

Latest From Business

Representative Image. (PTI)

Fitch slashes India growth forecast to 30-year low of 2% for FY21

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, shown during the White House virus press briefing on April 2, 2020, said the aid will begin but that not everyone would receive a loan immediately (Photo- AFP)

Coronavirus outbreak: US says small business aid will start Friday

ADB expects India's economic growth to slow down to 4%. (Photo- PTI)

ADB expects India's economic growth to slow down to 4 pc in FY21

Representative Image (PTI)

Rupee slips 48 paise to 76.08 against US dollar amid coronavirus scare

MOST POPULAR

1

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

2

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

3

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

4

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

5

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham