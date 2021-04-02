Friday, Apr 02, 2021 | Last Update : 07:28 AM IST

  Business   Economy  02 Apr 2021  Status quo on small savings interest rate
Business, Economy

Status quo on small savings interest rate

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Apr 2, 2021, 4:10 am IST
Updated : Apr 2, 2021, 4:10 am IST

The decision to rollback was taken hours after the government announced the steepest cut in the rate on small savings schemes on Wednesday

Sources said that the government's surprise rollback decision on small savings schemes is an attempt by the BJP to contain the fallout of the decision hitting the common man in the ongoing elections in West Bengal, Assam and other states. (Photo: PTI)
 Sources said that the government's surprise rollback decision on small savings schemes is an attempt by the BJP to contain the fallout of the decision hitting the common man in the ongoing elections in West Bengal, Assam and other states. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Old small savings deposit rates for fixed income investors will stay as the Centre on Thursday withdrew its decision to cut interest rates saying that the “orders were issued by oversight and shall be withdrawn”.

The decision to rollback was taken hours after the government announced the steepest cut in the rate on small savings schemes on Wednesday. The government, however, said the rate cuts are in line with the overall interest rate movement in the financial system.

 

Sources said that the government's surprise rollback decision on small savings schemes is an attempt by the BJP to contain the fallout of the decision hitting the common man in the ongoing elections in West Bengal, Assam and other states.

The “surprising move” to roll back the cut in rates was announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in an early morning tweet on Thursday.

"Interest rates of small savings schemes of GoI shall continue to be at the rates which existed in the last quarter of 2020-2021, ie. rates that prevailed as of March 2021. Orders issued by oversight shall be withdrawn. This has the approval of competent authority," she said.

 

Taking a dig at the finance minister, the Congress said one can imagine the functioning of the economy when such a duly approved order affecting crores of people can be issued by an "oversight".

The ministry of finance had, on Wednesday, announced a cut in small savings deposit rate from 4 per cent to 3.5 per cent for the first quarter of the financial year starting April 1, 2021. Giving a blow to small savings depositors, the Centre had slashed interest rates on post office deposits, public provident fund and others by up to 1.1 per cent or 110 basis points.

As far as the implications of small savings schemes to the common man are concerned, the most popular fixed income products like Public Provident Fund (PPF) was to fetch a rate of 6.4 per cent, down from 7.1 per cent earlier. Similarly, National Savings Certificate (NSC) was to yield 5.9 per cent, down from 6.8 per cent earlier, while rates on the girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana would fall to 6.9 per cent from 7.6 per cent earlier. One-year time deposit rates had seen the steepest cut of 110 basis points to 4.4 per cent from 5.5 per cent.

 

Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis. However, Wednesday's decision to cut interest rate by up to 1.1 per cent across various small savings schemes, including the NSC and PPF, came a day before the second phase of polling in West Bengal, including the political hotbed Nandigram, from where West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting.

Tags: cut interest rates on small savings, rollback of savings interest cut, bjp withdraws savings interest cut roll back, west bengal and assam elections, finance minister nirmala sitharaman, cut in the rate on small savings schemes

Latest From Business

The total revenues earned for the month are 27 per cent higher than the GST collected in the same month last year, according to finance ministry data released on Thursday. (Photo: PIB)

GST mop-up hits record Rs 1.23 lakh crore in March

In a jolt to savers, the Finance Ministry on Wednesday had reduced interest rate by up to 1.1 per cent across various small savings schemes. (LSTV/PTI File Photo)

Government withdraws cut in rate on small savings schemes

In August 2019, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had issued a framework for processing of e-mandates on recurring online transactions. — Representational image

RBI extends timeline to comply with new rule for online transactions by 6 months

Tata Group stocks gained sharply, rising between 2 to 6 per cent after a favourable Supreme Court verdict. (Photo: AFP)

TATA stocks raise after Supreme Court verdict

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham