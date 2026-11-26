Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Thursday amid sustained foreign fund inflows and buying in IT stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 363.12 points to 84,301.40 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 53.95 points to 25,873.20.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel were among the major winners. Bajaj Finance, Maruti, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finserv were on the losing side. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,479.08 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

"FIIs are avoiding the concentration risks in AI trade, particularly in South Korea and Taiwan. This weakening of the AI trade along with the impressive revival in earnings growth in India are powering the FII inflows into India which has reached USD 14.15 billion, so far this month," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.77 per cent higher at USD 95.30 per barrel. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rebounded after Wednesday's sharp decline, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted marginally lower.

The US equity markets ended mostly lower on Wednesday. The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.62 per cent and S&P 500 declined 0.25 per cent, while Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.33 per cent. On Wednesday, the Sensex jumped 1,502.29 points or 1.82 per cent, to settle at 83,938.28. The Nifty surged 469.60 points, or 1.85 per cent, to end at 25,819.25.