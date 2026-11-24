New Delhi: India and the UK implemented a trade agreement on July 15, 2026. Under the pact, both sides reduced or eliminated customs/import duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them.

India reduced import duties on Scotch whisky, meeting a key demand of the UK under the India-UK CETA (comprehensive economic and trade agreement). Importers initially availed the concessional duty rates after the agreement came into force on July 15, but an issue recently emerged over allegations that some importers were claiming the benefits under different HS code classifications.

Here is an explainer of different terminologies to understand the matter.

HS Code

A product traded between two countries is identified under a standard product classification system. It is called as the Harmonised Commodity Description and Coding System, or simply the Harmonised System (HS).

It's an internationally recognised identification number given to a product for international trade. For example, whisky, tea, mobile phones, and steel all have particular HS classifications.

It ensures that customs authorities in different countries identify products using a common code.

World Customs Organisation

Developed and maintained by the Brussels-based World Customs Organization (WCO), HS Code system was introduced in 1988 and is used by over 200 countries for customs tariffs and international trade statistics. It is periodically updated to reflect changes in technology, products and global trade.

HS Codes Structure

It starts with a six-digit code, which is divided into three levels.

The first two digits represent the Chapter, which indicates the broad category of goods. The first four digits form the Heading, identifying a more specific product group. The first six digits constitute the Subheading, providing a more detailed classification of the product.

Countries can add further digits to these six-digit international codes for their own customs and trade requirements. India uses an eight-digit ITC (Indian Trade Classification)-HS classification for customs and trade purposes.

Example: Take alcoholic beverages.

- Chapter 22 covers beverages, spirits and vinegar.

- Heading 2208 covers undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of less than 80 per cent, spirits, liqueurs and other spirituous beverages.

- Subheading 220830 specifically covers whiskies.

- Eight-digit: 2208 3012 covers Scotch whisky (specifically in containers holding 2 litres or less); 2208 3013 classifies blended whisky (in containers holding 2 litres or less); and 2208 3092 (bulk).

India's eight-digit tariff codes further distinguish between different types of whisky. This distinction is important because two products that appear commercially similar may fall under different customs classifications.

Importance Of HS Codes

They are not merely identification numbers, as they determine several important aspects of international trade.

Customs duty: Every product classification has a prescribed customs duty. If a product is classified under a different heading, the applicable import duty can change.

FTA benefits: The agreements provide preferential duty rates for specified products under specified tariff lines.

Trade statistics: Governments use HS codes to calculate imports, exports, trade deficits and sector-wise trade performance.

Regulatory requirements: Product classifications help determine whether particular licences, restrictions, standards or other regulatory requirements apply.

Trade disputes: Differences over classification can lead to disagreements between importers and customs authorities, sometimes resulting in litigation.

In short, the classification of a product can directly affect the cost of importing it and the benefits available under a trade agreement.

India-UK Trade Pact Issue: Chapter 22 And Whisky Classification

Chapter 22 of the Customs Tariff covers beverages, spirits and vinegar. It has several headings for different categories of alcoholic products.

Under HS heading 2207, the classification covers undenatured ethyl alcohol and denatured spirits. Heading 2208 covers spirits, liqueurs and other spirituous beverages. Its subheadings include 220810 for compound alcoholic preparations used in the manufacture of beverages, 220820 for brandy, 220830 for whisky, 220840 for rum, 220850 for gin, 220860 for vodka, and 220870 for liqueurs and cordials.

Another code in the picture is 21069051. It covers "compound alcoholic preparations of a kind used for the manufacture of beverages".

One important point: the Indian tariff has eight-digit codes, which provide more detailed classifications than the six-digit international HS system.

For example, under heading 220830, India has separate tariff items for Scotch, blended whisky, bourbon and other whiskies.

The present India-UK issue revolves around the classification of certain bulk Scotch whisky imports and whether they qualify for the preferential duty offered under the trade agreement.

Bulk And Bottled Scotch Whisky

Bottled is the finished product, packed in bottles and ready for sale to consumers. It is imported by companies for direct distribution and retail sale in India. Examples include Johnnie Walker (Red Label, Black Label, Gold Label Reserve, Blue Label), Chivas Regal, Dewar's, Glenfiddich, and The Glenlivet.

Bulk, on the other hand, is imported in large containers, barrels or casks rather than retail bottles. It is generally brought into India for further processing, blending, dilution and bottling by domestic manufacturers. It can arrive at a higher alcohol concentration, often around 58-63 per cent alcohol by volume (ABV), compared with the lower strength at which whisky is generally bottled for retail sale.

ABV is the percentage of a liquid beverage that consists of pure ethanol (alcohol), measured at 20°C. A higher ABV percentage means a stronger drink.

Indian liquor manufacturers use imported Scotch spirit as an input in their manufacturing operations. They may add water to bring down the alcohol strength and bottle it, or use it as a component in blended whisky products.

This is where the classification issue begins.

According to experts, should the product be classified according to what it actually is when it arrives in India, namely Scotch whisky, or according to its intended further use as an input for manufacturing alcoholic beverages?.

Importers argue that the liquid is already Scotch whisky when it enters India. Its bulk packaging and subsequent dilution or bottling should not change its basic identity.

The Customs authorities have questioned whether certain high-strength concentrates or compound alcoholic preparations should instead be treated as industrial inputs used to manufacture beverages.

The distinction has a direct impact on customs duty.

India-UK CETA And Scotch

Before the agreement, the aggregate effective customs duty on eligible Scotch whisky imports was 150 per cent plus local levies. Under the pact, the duty was reduced to 75 per cent when the pact came into force. It is scheduled to decline further to 40 per cent over the next 10 years for products under 220830. And for 220890, the duty was reduced to 110 per cent.

The 21069051 code is not part of the pact, so it attracts MFN (most favoured nation) tariff of 150 per cent plus other reliefs.

The figures clearly show that different tariff classifications are treated differently and should not be treated as interchangeable.

The Issue

Bottled Scotch whisky under HS 22083012 and HS 22083013 is being imported as per the preferential duty offered under CETA.

The present issue concerns only the customs classification of certain bulk, high-strength spirit imported from the UK for dilution, blending and bottling in India.

This situation has arisen due to the fact that the said products have been imported under different HS codes in the past. For many years, major importers declared most of these goods, described as Compound Alcoholic Preparations (CAP), Concentrates of Alcoholic Beverages (CAB) or bulk whisky (raw material), under sub-heading 2208 90.

The importers' own stand before Indian courts, over decades, has been that such bulk spirit is a raw material and not whisky.

This practice seems to be in the knowledge of the UK Scotch Whisky Association, as is borne out by their submissions to the House of Commons Business and Trade Committee. The Association has stated that this tariff line was being used for the majority of bulk Scotch whisky exports for regulatory reasons, but had not been liberalised to the same extent as the Scotch-specific tariff lines.

The House of Commons Business and Trade Committee, in its report on the CETA published on 21.01.2026, has recorded the concerns raised by the Scotch Whisky Association regarding tariff liberalisation under HS 2208 90.

The matter, therefore, is about classifying the goods under the correct tariff line and applying the corresponding duty.

The Government of India remains fully committed to the India-UK CETA. The Department of Commerce is working with the Department of Revenue, the industry and the UK side for an early resolution of the matter.

Seized Consignments

The commerce ministry has urged the DRI to release all the bulk Scotch consignments after following due process, until a technical solution is found to the issue.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal

Agarwal said: "The genesis of this import under 220890 has to do with some legal judgements in the past wherein the importing industry has gone to the court and said that we want to import under 220890 and not 220830. The Revenue Department was of the view that it can be imported under 220830.

But importing companies went to court. In 1991, there was a judgment and in 2004, the case went to the Supreme Court. So a lot of imports were happening under 220890...And these two tariff lines have got different levels of concessions".

"So the technical point is that what (duty) should we be applying? Where should we land, actually and how should it be done? Because we don't want to get into some amendment... While negotiating probably, negotiators were not aware that what was coming to 220890 also was called Scotch whisky. We are working with the Ministry of Finance to find a technical solution. Finding a technical solution also requires that we don't go against the Honourable Court's order as such. But definitely the concessions under CETA also are to be equally respected. So we are working very closely. We have written to them; we have talked to them."